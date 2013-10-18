Hurricane Leslie is set to hit Spain and Portugal this Saturday and Sunday. A hurricane hitting land in this location is very unusual.

The previous hurricane to do so was hurricane Vince in 2005. Before that, only one other hurricane is known to have made landfall in the region, in 1842.

Vince was a very unusual hurricane as it developed far away from where tropical cyclones usually develop, at water temperatures considered too low to cause a tropical cyclone, the precursor for a hurricane.

Leslie too is a bit unusual -- first registered on September 23, it has spent three weeks being bumped around by weather systems passing over the North Atlantic. There's still a chance it turns southern after landfall, and might make a run for the record of longest-lived tropical cyclone on record.

Before hitting Spain and Portugal, Leslie will hit Madeira. There are no historical records for such an event happening, since 1420.