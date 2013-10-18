Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Human Retinas Grown In A Dish Reveal Origin Of Color Vision

posted by mrpg on Sunday October 14, @02:42PM   Printer-friendly
from the now-I-see dept.
Science

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for chromas

Human Retinas Grown In A Dish Reveal Origin Of Color Vision

In order to see the red of a sunset or the green of spring leaves, developing human eyes need to get the right hormone at the right time.

That's the finding of a team of scientists who studied how color vision develops using hundreds of human retinas grown in the lab.

The discovery, published Thursday in the journal Science, could help accelerate current efforts to cure colorblindness. It could also lead to new treatments for diseases including macular degeneration, the leading cause of vision loss.

Original Submission


«  Apple Speaks Out Against Australian Anti-Encryption Law; Police Advised Not to Trigger Face ID
Human Retinas Grown In A Dish Reveal Origin Of Color Vision | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.