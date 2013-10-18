18/10/13/2240228 story
from the now-I-see dept.
Human Retinas Grown In A Dish Reveal Origin Of Color Vision
In order to see the red of a sunset or the green of spring leaves, developing human eyes need to get the right hormone at the right time.
That's the finding of a team of scientists who studied how color vision develops using hundreds of human retinas grown in the lab.
The discovery, published Thursday in the journal Science, could help accelerate current efforts to cure colorblindness. It could also lead to new treatments for diseases including macular degeneration, the leading cause of vision loss.
