From 'problem child' to 'prodigy'? LSD turns 75
Lysergic acid diethylamide was labelled a "problem child" by the man who discovered its hallucinogenic properties in 1943: as it turns 75, the drug known as LSD may now be changing its image.
The late Swiss chemist Albert Hofmann famously learned of LSD's psychedelic effects when he inadvertently took a small dose while doing lab work for pharmaceutical company Sandoz.
He wanted the drug to be medically researched, convinced it could be a valuable psychiatric tool and lead to a deeper understanding of human consciousness.
But through the 1960s, LSD became synonymous with counterculture and anti-authority protests.
By the early 1970s, it had been widely criminalised in the West, prompting Hofmann to publish his 1979 memoir, "LSD: My Problem Child".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 14, @05:13PM
Drugs are bad, mkay?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday October 14, @05:46PM
Abolish the DEA.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday October 14, @06:08PM
... Switzerland, and the company that acquired Sandoz still makes it.
Hofmann was disappointed that LSD was so widely abused; he felt that for most it should be just a once in a lifetime thing.
