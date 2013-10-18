from the ♫♪I-want-my-FTC♪♫ dept.
FCC Tells Court it has no "Legal Authority" to Impose Net Neutrality Rules:
FCC defends repeal in court, claims broadband isn't "telecommunications."
The Federal Communications Commission opened its defense of its net neutrality repeal yesterday, telling a court that it has no authority to keep the net neutrality rules in place.
Chairman Ajit Pai's FCC argued that broadband is not a "telecommunications service" as defined in federal law, and therefore it must be classified as an information service instead. As an information service, broadband cannot be subject to common carrier regulations such as net neutrality rules, Pai's FCC said. The FCC is only allowed to impose common carrier regulations on telecommunications services.
"Given these classification decisions, the Commission determined that the Communications Act does not endow it with legal authority to retain the former conduct rules," the FCC said in a summary of its defense [pdf] filed yesterday in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
The FCC is defending the net neutrality repeal against a lawsuit filed by more than 20 state attorneys general, consumer advocacy groups, and tech companies. The FCC's opponents in the case will file reply briefs next month, and oral arguments are scheduled for February.
Then why not let the states implement it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 14, @10:21AM
If the FCC only has oversight of telecommunications then of course it can't apply net neutrality rules to broadband if broadband is only data. But that should also mean the FCC cannot prevent states from enacting their own laws regulating broadband.
But, what about VoIP? Isn't that telecommunications? And what about cell service that implements broadband data and phone? Isn't that telecommunications? And what about video conferencing? Is the voice part of it telecommunications but the video not?
Doesn't the FCC have oversight of radio and TV as well? Is that only if they transmit their signal over the air? What about broadband services that use satellite transmission? I know someone who gets their internet connection from a dish on their roof.
Sounds to me like the FCC is cherry picking and wants to prevent any oversight of broadband so the companies that used to pay Pai's salary get their money's worth.