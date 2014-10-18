With colleagues at Scotland's University of Aberdeen, [psychologist Devin] Ray ran four experiments[$] that measured how people interpret forgetting. One had 56 students keep online "diaries" at the beginning of the school year, asking them to detail every single time they were forgotten. Their entries, recorded daily for two weeks, captured all the ways forgetting can play out. For the most part, it was loose acquaintances forgetting basic facts—names, class years, majors—or experiences they'd shared with the diary keepers, like attending the same party. But there were also broken commitments ("My friend was supposed to meet me at the library today"), dramatic exclusions ("My friends organized a night out and forgot to ask me"), and confusions of one person for someone else.

Ray and his team were surprised by how consistently damaging all this forgetting was. Statistical analyses of both the students' reports and a follow-up, controlled study found that people who were forgotten felt less close to those who had forgotten them, regardless of whether the forgetter was a family member or someone they'd just met. Mercifully, the people who were forgotten were almost always eager to excuse the memory lapses: The university students, for instance, would explain away potential slights with comments like "she already met too many people in the last couple of days." But such rationalizations only softened the blow in the end. "The good news is that this happens a lot, and people will try their best to be forgiving," Ray says. "The bad news is that, on average, they can't quite get there."