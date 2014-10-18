from the my-name-is-Inigo-Montoya dept.
Bad News for People Who Can't Remember Names:
With colleagues at Scotland's University of Aberdeen, [psychologist Devin] Ray ran four experiments[$] that measured how people interpret forgetting. One had 56 students keep online "diaries" at the beginning of the school year, asking them to detail every single time they were forgotten. Their entries, recorded daily for two weeks, captured all the ways forgetting can play out. For the most part, it was loose acquaintances forgetting basic facts—names, class years, majors—or experiences they'd shared with the diary keepers, like attending the same party. But there were also broken commitments ("My friend was supposed to meet me at the library today"), dramatic exclusions ("My friends organized a night out and forgot to ask me"), and confusions of one person for someone else.
Ray and his team were surprised by how consistently damaging all this forgetting was. Statistical analyses of both the students' reports and a follow-up, controlled study found that people who were forgotten felt less close to those who had forgotten them, regardless of whether the forgetter was a family member or someone they'd just met. Mercifully, the people who were forgotten were almost always eager to excuse the memory lapses: The university students, for instance, would explain away potential slights with comments like "she already met too many people in the last couple of days." But such rationalizations only softened the blow in the end. "The good news is that this happens a lot, and people will try their best to be forgiving," Ray says. "The bad news is that, on average, they can't quite get there."
These results, published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, suggest that forgetting someone does indeed send the message everyone seems to fear it does: You simply weren't interested or invested in that person enough to remember things about them. The impression might be inescapable. "It's such a big deal to admit that you don't remember a person," says Laura King, a psychologist at the University of Missouri who has separately studied the social consequences of forgetting. "It's an insult, even though it's completely innocent and we have absolutely no desire to hurt the person's feelings. You just told that person they're a zero."
In a subtle way, doing so might harm the people who are forgotten, on top of their relationships with the forgetters. Ray's team asked the research subjects to do a little soul searching during the experiments, instructing participants to rate their general feelings of belonging, self-esteem, meaningful existence, and other abstract emotions after they were forgotten or remembered. The effects were marginal but reliable: People who were forgotten reported decreased senses of belonging and meaning in the world. It was as if they'd received an ever-so-faint existential zap.
If you meet me in real life and don't remember my name, just introduce yourself as "Anonymous Coward" and I'll know to do the same.
My oh my, university students forget names, etc all the while they are studying and drinking like fish. This isn't damaging, it's human behavior.
Let's be honest, if I had to remember every face, name, major or class year of every casual acquaintance I met in college I would have to drink more just so I could forget them all. We remember the people we want to, or those we find interesting. That's how we develop our close circle of friends. Everybody isn't in that circle because the more people you invite in the less "close" everybody is.
Somehow, I can't take this more than half seriously. You forgot my name? No problem, I'm Runaway1956. You're bad with names? No problem, I'll remind you until I get tired of reminding you. Stop apologizing - I don't really give a shit. I have problems with names myself. I understand - we've all met thousands of people in our lifetimes, and we can't remember every damned name.
Do try to remember Bill's name. He's the short dickhead with sandy hair. He's sensitive like a little girl. If you forget his name more than two or three times, he'll throw himself on the floor and cry. It's embarrassing for everyone who happens to be near. The only way I can explain it is, his mama must have forgotten him a lot when he was little. Left him in the grocery cart, in the middle of winter. She drove home with the groceries, and left him in the parking lot. The police brought him home, of course. Nobody else wanted the little sissy. Anyway, he's really sensitive. Try not to trigger him, alright?
Yes, we've noticed ;)
Yeah, I got your nick, thanks, but otherwise... who are you and why should I care?
(grin)
Years back, I managed to transfer to another division. Feckless and unappreciative old boss "let me" transfer, in exchange for uploading my state to the loudmouth leech that remained. Damn, did I forget so much stuff! Seems that I could only remember the most general stuff I was doing.
What a great feeling it was to figuratively trash all that state. Forgetting was a wonderful feeling.
When I was in college (not that long ago), they're trying to cram SO MUCH information and tell you to go to SO MANY places with so little sleep inbetween, there would be days where I felt my entire brain was "full" and I simply could not cram any more into it. (Also no surprise that kids take drugs to keep up with the insanity of it all.)
So yeah, forgetting people in COLLEGE is failing to address the high-stress [college environment] variable.
I'm way better at remembering now that I don't have to plan every half-hour of my day with multiple assignments per day, while I run from class to class, study session to study session. It's almost like the human brain isn't meant to cram every day.