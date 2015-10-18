18/10/15/0047243 story
posted by martyb on Monday October 15, @03:39AM
from the has-a-nice-keyboard,-though dept.
from the has-a-nice-keyboard,-though dept.
I have been a follower of John Dvorak's articles on PC Magazine for a long time. His column comes out like clockwork, but his Opinions page was not updated for weeks. A little searching found an article on Medium from John himself. He says that he was released for his article that was critical of the forthcoming 5G system, and the magazine went so far as to replace his article with a pro-industry article. You can read John's story here.
A sad sign of the times where advertising rules everything.
John C. Dvorak Released from PC Magazine | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 3, Informative) by hopp on Monday October 15, @03:47AM
Archive.org has John's article here: https://web.archive.org/web/20180823130336/https://in.pcmag.com/opinion/124983/the-problem-with-5g [archive.org]