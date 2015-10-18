from the switch-to-VR-news dept.
Protip from Mozilla (and Opera): If you hide a feature then you can say nobody uses it, and then remove it.
Your RSS is grass: Mozilla euthanizes feed reader, Atom code in Firefox browser, claims it's old and unloved
When Firefox 64 arrives in December, support for RSS, the once celebrated content syndication scheme, and its sibling, Atom, will be missing.
"After considering the maintenance, performance and security costs of the feed preview and subscription features in Firefox, we've concluded that it is no longer sustainable to keep feed support in the core of the product," said Gijs Kruitbosch, a software engineer who works on Firefox at Mozilla, in a blog post on Thursday.
RSS – which stands for Rich Site Summary, RDF Site Summary, or Really Simple Syndication, as you see fit – is an XML-based format for publishing and subscribing to web content feeds. It dates back to 1999 and for a time was rather popular, but been disappearing from a variety of applications and services since then.
Mozilla appears to have gotten the wrecking ball rolling in 2011 when it removed the RSS button from Firefox. The explanation then was the same as it is now: It's just not very popular.
Among RSS/Atom fans, there's a more sinister explanation: feeds don't mesh well with the internet's data gathering industry because they allow users to consume web content (though usually not the full text of a site's articles) without triggering the dozens or even hundreds of analytics scripts lurking on web pages. Also, companies like Google and Facebook that have their own mechanisms for content aggregation have a disincentive to promote RSS/Atom apps as an alternative.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday October 15, @11:14AM
"feeds...allow users to consume web content...without triggering the dozens or even hundreds of analytics scripts lurking on web pages"
Also, without seeing ads, or auto-playing videos, or any other crap.
These are the real reasons that RSS is dying. I still have maybe half-a-dozen websites I read via RSS, but every year another one becomes unavailable.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Monday October 15, @11:30AM
I never used RSS. Most things I don't want to automatically update. Not websites, not news feeds, not email, and definitely not OSes. It's one of my least favorite uses of JavaScript, the script that never stops running, as too well demonstrated by the green site. I also do not like text being pushed around to make room for new content when I'm trying to read something. Life is fast paced enough without such additional distractions.
(Score: 2) by AndyTheAbsurd on Monday October 15, @11:38AM
There's also the fact that RSS was, generally speaking, built a really dumb way. Typically, you got however many articles were placed in the feed by the website. They put 20 in and you've already seen 18 of them? Too bad, you still get all 20. Haven't checked that feed in a while, missed 100 articles, and the feed only contains 15? Too bad, you only get the most recent 15. The first part of this got worked around by having RSS clients keep track of canonical URLs for stories that had been seen previously so that they weren't redisplayed to the user; but to my knowledge there was never a good RSS based solution to second part.
Sure, this could be worked around, somewhat, by passing parameters in the request that returned the RSS data - but this wasn't part of the spec, when IMO it should have been from the very start.
Anyway, that's my not-particularly-relevant-to-the-current-topic rant on the Reason that $TECHNOLOGY_UNDER_DISCUSSION is poorly designed for today.
Please note my username before responding. You may have been trolled.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday October 15, @11:56AM
what if pale moon and waterfox and especially seamonkey keep the code as its maintenance is not as arduous, as the mozilla foundation, receiver of million dollars, depicts?
there ought to be some rss reader implemented in javascript and local storage already, if there isn't one is a good project to undertake for getting some experience with web stuff IMHO.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 15, @12:14PM
What's really needed is an RSS 2.0 spec.
First off, ditch the XML, it's not needed, JSON can do the job and can it in literally half the number of bytes.
Secondly, there needs to be a "days of" mechanism, allowing you to fetch the feed for a group of days, even if that's 1 day at a time.
Example if you haven't checked the feed in a week, let it fetch the current day and then keep feeding in the background the previous days.
Something like this has a huge advantage over something goofy like RSS or AMP.
If we could find a way to make it into a standard.
If folks are worried about losing advertising revenue, I wouldn't even mind if they injected an ad or two into the feed, as long as it's plain text with a simple single image no fancy effects or video honestly would you?
What do you guys say we work this spec out and get proof of concept going?
All it would take is a wordpress plugin and a chrome extension to snap up 90% of the market for this sort of thing.