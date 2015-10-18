from the surface-tension dept.
PC market flat, as Surface becomes a top-5 computer brand in the US
Microsoft was the fifth-biggest PC maker in the US in the third quarter of this year, according to industry advisory firm Gartner.
The top spot in the US belongs to HP, with about 4.5 million machines sold, ahead of Dell at 3.8 million, Lenovo at 2.3 million, and Apple at 2 million. The gap between fourth and fifth is pretty big—Microsoft sold only 0.6 million Surface devices last quarter—but it suggests that Microsoft's PC division is heading in the right direction, with sales 1.9 percent higher than the same quarter last year. The company pushed down to sixth place was Acer.
The current quarter should be better still; the Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and Surface Studio have all been given hardware refreshes which, when combined with the always-busy holiday season, should stimulate higher sales.
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Monday October 15, @12:55PM (1 child)
I read somewhere the battery in the surface is glued in. Non replaceable battery is a deal breaker for me.
(Score: 2) by SpockLogic on Monday October 15, @01:24PM
The quest for thinner and lighter may not be your friend.
A dab of glue is cheaper and lighter than a couple of screws, just don't expect the cost reduction to be reflected in the price of the product because .... profit.
Oh, don't buy anything from Apple for this very reason, but you know that already, don't you.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday October 15, @01:29PM (1 child)
What, exactly, is wrong with a "flat market"? I can understand that a flat market isn't going to make huge, dramatic profits from one quarter to the next. But - it's still a market. It's worth investing in, because it isn't going away. "Flat" is almost synonymous with "stable". No one sensible invests all his money in unstable markets. That's where you invest money that you can afford to lose.
(Score: 2) by Rivenaleem on Monday October 15, @01:39PM
Because Marketers would be out of a job if they can't show constant growth.