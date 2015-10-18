from the drone-wars dept.
The Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2018 regulates airline seat sizes and allows authorities to shoot down drones without obtaining a warrant:
Despite objection, Congress passes bill that lets U.S. authorities shoot down private
U.S. authorities will soon have the authority to shoot down private drones if they are considered a threat — a move decried by civil liberties and rights groups. [...] [Critics] say the new authority that gives the government the right to "disrupt," "exercise control," or "seize or otherwise confiscate" drones that's deemed a "credible threat" is dangerous and doesn't include enough safeguards.
Federal authorities would not need to first obtain a warrant, which rights groups say that authority could be easily abused, making it possible for Homeland Security and the Justice Department and its various law enforcement and immigration agencies to shoot down anyone's drone for any justifiable reason.
Also at CBS and Aero News Network.
See also: New FAA Rules for Drones Go Into Effect
(Score: 4, Insightful) by BananaPhone on Monday October 15, @02:43PM (1 child)
Yup, this is where it's heading.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday October 15, @02:50PM
I don't know if that's where it'll head.
It'll definitely head to destroying hundreds of "suspicious" hobbyist drones, and zero actually dangerous drones.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Monday October 15, @02:57PM (2 children)
Secondly, they can shoot *people* if they are thought to be a threat, why would there need to be special authorization to shoot down an RC aircraft that was thought to be a threat?
Thirdly, I thought it was kind of neat to see that RC aircraft are now available for ridiculously low prices. They're just about cheap enough to use for targets deliberately. I'm imagining a whole new level of skeet...
"This font is your font, you can't see my font."
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday October 15, @03:10PM (1 child)
FAA doesn't typically do any kind of police enforcement. For a while, Sky Marshals were FAA and did armed enforcement, but as of
19842001, they're part of the department of homeland security, and the FAA is an almost entirely bureaucratic organization managing flight plans, safety inspections, radar, ground control, and airplane standards. So we're basically talking about militarizing a civilian agency.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Monday October 15, @03:38PM
I'm not convinced of that. What I'm seeing in the reporting might well be intended as a signal to do just that, but it also seems possible it's misdirected alarm. If there's nothing more than what's literally written, it's not much of an expansion. It says they're authorized to do something everyone is already authorized to do - to act when necessary.
Will someone inevitably turn around and just decide that 'necessary' means whatever they want it to mean? Sure, just like in every other area. It'll probably wind up in the courts before anyone really knows what it means.
"This font is your font, you can't see my font."
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday October 15, @03:27PM
Now that corporations are legally people, the old definition of people can be legally labeled as drones.
Look at all those drones milling about...clearly a credible threat to
corporations'people'.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---