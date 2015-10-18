Harris Corp. and L3 Technologies Inc. on Sunday announced plans to combine in the largest-ever defense merger, reacting to Pentagon efforts to get companies to boost investment and speed the development of weapons.

The enlarged company would have annual sales of around $16 billion this year and 48,000 staff, ranking sixth among U.S. defense contractors by revenue as the industry enjoys a bump in Pentagon spending after five years of budget cuts.

The deal, first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Saturday, would unite two companies with a combined market value of about $33.5 billion.