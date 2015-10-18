from the getting-bigger dept.
Defense giants Harris, L3 Technologies to merge
Harris Corp. and L3 Technologies Inc. on Sunday announced plans to combine in the largest-ever defense merger, reacting to Pentagon efforts to get companies to boost investment and speed the development of weapons.
The enlarged company would have annual sales of around $16 billion this year and 48,000 staff, ranking sixth among U.S. defense contractors by revenue as the industry enjoys a bump in Pentagon spending after five years of budget cuts.
The deal, first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Saturday, would unite two companies with a combined market value of about $33.5 billion.
Also at Bloomberg, Reuters, and The Washington Post.
See also: Schumer: Rochester won't lose jobs as a result of Harris Corp. merger
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday October 15, @04:55PM
"Seriously, we need more competitors trying everything they can to win bids" says a joint press release of the DC lobbying association and Congress.