Understanding 'Moneyland' — the offshore world of the super-rich
Many of the world's problems — from declining public services to corruption — can be explained in two words: offshore wealth. That's according to investigative journalist Oliver Bullough, who is working to unravel the intricate global web of money and power. To try and de-mystify the idea, Bullough came up with his own word: Moneyland. "I invented 'Moneyland' to try and get my own head around this problem, basically," he says.
To try and de-mystify the idea, Bullough came up with his own word: Moneyland. "I invented 'Moneyland' to try and get my own head around this problem, basically," he says. Moneyland — also the name of Bullough's book on the issue — makes up roughly 10 per cent of the world's wealth, he says. "If you look at its economy, it is the third biggest economy in the world after America and China, it's absolutely massive." Bullough declares London to be the likely capital of Moneyland, followed closely by New York. According to Oxfam, the top three-and-a-half dozen people in the world this year owns the same amount of stuff as the bottom 3.5 billion people in the world.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by jelizondo on Monday October 15, @05:35PM (1 child)
I know of a case, an example of many, of how offshore money keeps moving around the world. Some years ago, Mexico passed a law regulating companies with headquarters in “fiscal paradises” (i.e. countries with low or no taxation for foreign companies).
Immediately, the offshore companies established an LLC in some friendly jurisdiction in the US (Delaware or Texas, two favorites) and became the “front” of the offshore company.
Technically the LLC is not headquartered in a “fiscal paradise” and thus is exempt from the law.
I know of several Spanish companies “headquartered” in Ireland or Holland, doing business in Mexico through a U.S. LLC. Pay taxes in Mexico? Pay taxes in the US? Pay taxes in Spain? Nope, nope and nope. Pay taxes in Holland? Hell no, they are a foreign company.
Of course, the EU is going after the taxes owed by Google, Microsoft and other big names, but there are literally thousands of such companies moving billions of dollars around, paying no taxes in any jurisdiction. And of course, they’ll move to Belize, U.S. Virgin Islands, Singapore or wherever they can avoid the taxman.
Now the kicker, ordinary folks can’t afford the accountants and lawyers needed to knit this web of companies, so must pay taxes while the richest pay little to none.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Monday October 15, @06:18PM
"Offshore' just means not here; elsewhere."
Cloud banking.
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by ikanreed on Monday October 15, @05:37PM (4 children)
Who the fuck thinks Trump is anything but an artifact of increasingly terrible material conditions for most people plus stupid as fuck voters who can't see who actually caused their problems?
And if it were just the US, there's lots of excuses, but extremist political parties are rising everywhere. Either that or centrist shits like Macron, who continue pretending average wellbeing reflects overall wellbeing which created the situation in the first place, thus fueling the next radical extremist.
Because the rich are awful greedy fucks who no one holds to account, us regular people are gonna end up killing each other.
(Score: 1, Troll) by Arik on Monday October 15, @05:42PM (3 children)
That's a shitty way of looking at it, and clearly untrue.
Many of the rich may indeed be awful greedy fucks - but so are many of the poor. Don't fall into the fallacy of the excluded middle.
There are two ditches to fall in and we encourage everyone to pick one. Either;
Be a 'progressive' who can't believe anyone with more money than him could possibly have gotten it without stealing it or;
be a 'conservative' who can't believe anyone with less money than him could possibly have any excuse besides their own laziness and poor decisions.
They're both wrong; deeply and tragically wrong.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Monday October 15, @05:53PM
It's irrelevant. The greedy non-rich person isn't hiding their money offshore, avoiding their contribution to the government services that help make our society work. The non-rich's I-really-want-money is focused on things like "how the hell am I going to pay my rent and eat and get medical care.
Now you are falling into the fallacy of the excluded middle.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday October 15, @05:59PM
The middle fucking sucks, and is how we got here.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday October 15, @06:23PM
Looks like you fell into a trap as well. There are plenty of progressives and other more left leaning people who have a much more nuanced understanding. They know there is a trend for the very wealthy not coming about their wealth honestly.
Most recognize that there are also greedy poor people, but also recognize that their contribution to the current problem is minuscule, just like their current net worth.