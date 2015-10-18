During development [of Assassin's Creed Origins], [Ubisoft] partnered with Egyptologists, and in doing so they apparently discovered that translating hieroglyphs is very difficult and time consuming. In response, they started looking into ways to streamline the process using machine learning, and this week, they presented their initial progress.

[...] Ubisoft's first step was asking for volunteers to trace hieroglyphs on their website, and Assassin's Creed fans were well up for it – "more than 80,000 glyphs were drawn in the tool" on the first night it was active.

[...] Now they've got the basics in place, they've pledged to bring the algorithm into open access by the end of the year, so that academics can both use it and help them to improve it. They're taking the drawing tool and reworking it as a teaching tool for students learning the hieroglyphic script, too.