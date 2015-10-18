from the mechanical-turk-2.0 dept.
Ubisoft pledge to make hieroglyph translation algorithm open access
During development [of Assassin's Creed Origins], [Ubisoft] partnered with Egyptologists, and in doing so they apparently discovered that translating hieroglyphs is very difficult and time consuming. In response, they started looking into ways to streamline the process using machine learning, and this week, they presented their initial progress.
[...] Ubisoft's first step was asking for volunteers to trace hieroglyphs on their website, and Assassin's Creed fans were well up for it – "more than 80,000 glyphs were drawn in the tool" on the first night it was active.
[...] Now they've got the basics in place, they've pledged to bring the algorithm into open access by the end of the year, so that academics can both use it and help them to improve it. They're taking the drawing tool and reworking it as a teaching tool for students learning the hieroglyphic script, too.
Ubisoft, Google Cloud and Psycle demonstrate the power of machine learning, lay the ground for automated hieroglyphics translation
The support of Academic contributors around the world has helped shape the Hieroglyphics Initiative. However it is only starting and now requires the contribution of the scientific community to deliver its full promise, therefore the data and tools will open source before the end of the year.
[...] Ubisoft will keep supporting the Hieroglyphics Initiative on the longer term in collaboration with Google Cloud teams as both hope for it to have a long-lasting legacy, and be the basis for more innovations in the study of Middle Egyptian.
2017 video (2m45s).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 15, @08:58PM (1 child)
See corporate America? You don't NEED to be evil. I've heard complaints about Ubisoft but at least this is one good deed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 15, @09:23PM
Words are cheap, show us the code! And then show us the license!
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday October 15, @08:59PM (1 child)
They have machine learning, pseudo-roseta stone based translation, with human provided updates in google translate.
Way back in 2010ish they showed up to an academic "translate a made up language" challenge and won with their production software. So maybe ubisoft just payed google to add one more language? And now they're taking PR credit?
(Score: 2) by black6host on Monday October 15, @09:13PM
Wow! I thought I was a cynic, LOL. Regardless of the tech used the ability to put it out there and crowd source the input is pretty cool. Hopefully this will end up being very useful to those who study hieroglyphics once it's released.