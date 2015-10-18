from the not-gonna-tell-ya dept.
Invisible Manipulation: 10 Ways our Data is Being Used Against Us:
The era where we were in control of the data on our own computers has been replaced with devices containing sensors we cannot control, storing data we cannot access, in operating systems we cannot monitor, in environments where our rights are rendered meaningless. Soon the default will shift from us interacting directly with our devices to interacting with devices we have no control over and no knowledge that we are generating data. Below we outline 10 ways in which this exploitation and manipulation is already happening.
As just one example from the short article:
8. Invisible Discrimination and Poverty
Online, and increasingly offline, companies gather data about us that determine what advertisements we see; this, in turn, affects the opportunities in our lives. The ads we see online, whether we are invited for a job interview, or whether we qualify for benefits is decided by opaque systems that rely on highly granular data. More often than not, such exploitation of data facilitates and exacerbates already existing inequalities in societies — without us knowing that it occurs. As a result, data exploitation disproportionately affects the poorest and most vulnerable in society.
That reminds me of the old saying: "The rich get richer and the poor get poorer." Percy Bysshe Shelley.
Here's another old saying:
"If one would give me six lines written by the hand of the most honest man, I would find something in them to have him hanged." Cardinal Richelieu.
How much data would suffice to accomplish this, today?
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Monday October 15, @09:55PM
Because Angel Adams (and her 15 children) the welfare queen(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcn_1n6Am14) needs a Ferrari ad, right?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday October 15, @10:05PM (1 child)
So ... does that mean more coarse-grained data, or more fine-grained data? I never quite understood that descriptor.
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Monday October 15, @10:14PM
It's about a quantum leap better.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 15, @11:01PM (2 children)
The last 67 ads in a row (at least, it was so blatant I started a record) have been for female empowerment products. As a straight guy, I was having trouble trying to figure out what they are trying to sell to me. Or do they know something I don't? Am I due for a sex change?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday October 15, @11:07PM
Yes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 15, @11:22PM
According to the pink-hair CoC crowd at Mozilla everyone is due for gender reassignment. So your browser is just showing you the ads Mozilla wants you to see, in an attempt to hypnotize you into joining their multi-gender freakshow.
(Score: 2) by shipofgold on Monday October 15, @11:27PM
I like to think that the ads I see on side-bars and popups have no affect on me. But I am not sure.
I can't say I can remember having clicked on an ad and then completed a purchase because of it. What I often see are ads for the same thing I already purchased on Amazon or elsewhere and thus are no longer relevant.
Of course once I get that Ferrari ad I guess I know I have made it.