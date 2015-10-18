from the thanks-for-the-memories dept.
Following HP's announcement of new ZBook mobile workstations, Intel has confirmed that the memory controller in 9th generation Intel Core processors will support up to 128 GB of DRAM. AMD's memory controller should also support 128 GB of DRAM:
Normally mainstream processors only support 64GB, by virtue of two memory channels, two DIMMs per memory channel (2DPC), and the maximum size of a standard consumer UDIMM being 16GB of DDR4, meaning 4x16GB = 64GB. However the launch of two different technologies, both double height double capacity 32GB DDR4 modules from Zadak and G.Skill, as well as new 16Gb DDR4 chips coming from Samsung, means that technically in a consumer system with four memory slots, up to 128GB might be possible.
With AMD, the company has previously stated that its memory controller can support future memory that comes to market (with qualification), however Intel has been steadfast in limiting its memory support on its chips specifically within the specification. HP is now pre-empting the change it its latest launch with the following footnote:
1. 128GB memory planned to be available in December 2018
This has forced Intel into a statement, which reads as the following:
The new 9th Gen Intel Core processors memory controller is capable of supporting DDR4 16Gb die density DIMMs which will allow the processors to support a total system memory capacity of up to 128GB when populating both motherboard memory channels with 2 DIMMs per Channel (2DPC) using these DIMMs. As DDR4 16Gb die density DIMMs have only recently become available, we are now validating them, targeting an update in a few months' time.
Here's an example of double height, double capacity 32 GB memory modules from G.Skill, which uses 8 Gb DRAM chips.
These are the Samsung 32 GB SO-DIMM DDR4 modules for laptops mentioned in the article. They are of a normal size but use Samsung's latest 16 Gb chips instead of 8 Gb.
« Damage Control: Boeing-Sponsored Newsletter Praises Space Launch System (SLS), Trashes Saturn V | New Version of Winamp Planned for 2019 »
Related Stories
Samsung Unveils 32 GB DDR4-2666 SO-DIMMs
Samsung on Wednesday introduced its first consumer products based on its 16 Gb DDR4 memory chips demonstrated earlier this year. The new SO-DIMMs are aimed at high-performance notebooks that benefit from both speed and capacity of memory modules.
Samsung's new 32 GB DDR4 SO-DIMMs based on 16 Gb DDR4 memory ICs (integrated circuits) are rated for a 2666 MT/s data transfer rate at 1.2 V. Because the 16 Gb memory chips are made using Samsung's 10 nm-class process technology, the new module is claimed to be 39% more energy efficient than the company's previous-gen 16 GB SO-DIMM based on 20 nm-class ICs. According to Samsung, a laptop equipped with 64 GB of new memory consumes 4.578 W in active mode, whereas a notebook outfitted with 64 GB of previous-gen DDR4 consumes 7.456 W in active mode.
Insert obligatory ECC comment here.
Samsung press release. Also at Tom's Hardware and DigiTimes.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 16, @01:03AM
"No." It's a simple - yet powerful - word. Yet, despite this, the latest generations did not grasp this word's meaning, having never been told, "No." This has resulted in an entire generation of people who are whiny, entitled, and do not understand boundaries.
This is all too simple to see, but what is less simple is envisioning a real solution to the problem. If the newer generations' parents aren't going to teach them boundaries, then who will? Schools? The government? No. It would have to be men like Warrenson.
Warrenson. He was a man who was profoundly concerned about the future. In fact, no one spent more time thinking about the future and worrying about future generations than Warrenson. That was ultimately the reason why he was currently standing before that little girl: To teach her the meaning of discipline.
Discipline. It was something that this bratty little girl clearly did not comprehend. Her former actions proved this, which was why Warrenson had no choice but to instill a sense of boundaries and discipline within her. And he was an iron-willed man who would follow through on his word.
"Take this! And this!" Warrenson bellowed, as he slammed his genitals deep inside her. She screamed and cried for him to stop, but that was merely a sign that his lesson was working. "How dare you! How dare you!" the man screeched. Indeed, her actions had been extremely offensive; it was to the point where most people would have vomited on sight. So, what heinous deeds did the little girl perpetrate that caused Warrenson to experience such wrath? She had stuck her tongue out at him.
"How dare you rebel against men," Warrenson spat out, as he slammed her in the back with his mallet. "And how dare you mother raise you this way," the man continued. Yes, her mother was indeed a bad parent, which was why Warrenson had snuck up behind her and bashed her brains out with his trusty mallet. Now that she was out of the picture, he could focus on guiding the little girl down the proper path. Or, that had been the plan, anyway. The sound of something slumping down onto the concrete was heard.
Broken. The little girl had simply broke. First, she had the audacity to oppose men, and then she dared to turn into a lifeless puppet during Warrenson's valuable lesson, effectively spitting in the face of his kindness! Unbelievable. Though Warrenson was furious, this was such a common occurrence with the new generations that he could not feel too angry. Instead, he simply tossed the girl and her mother into a nearby dumpster and went on his way.
That's right; he had no time to dwell on those wretched pieces of trash. There were plenty more children who were in need of Warrenson's guidance, after all...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 16, @01:18AM (1 child)
You used to make good calculators, now you just leak trade secrets.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 16, @01:26AM
They used to make a number of good things besides calculators. Mini computers, electronic test instruments, bulletproof laser printers....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 16, @01:54AM
What's with all this DDR4 shit? Where is the DDR5?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday October 16, @02:21AM
At work, the laptops are fairly new. Yet, they've been castrated at the memory level. I won't even mess with them, because they rely on virtual memory in place of memory. People sit and stare at their screen, waiting, and waiting, and waiting for a document to load. Installing just 8 gig of memory would allow those machines to operate in a reasonable fashion.
And, here we are, discussing 128 gig laptops. Wow.
I've asked my boss why he didn't install more memory. "It's the company's machine, I didn't spec this thing." "Yeah, but, you make enough to purchase larger memory sticks, and just put the damned things in there. Hell, I can afford that, and you make ten times what I do by virtue of being a dickhead." "You can't just add memory to the company's machines! It belongs to the company!" "Alright - well, I'll be back in half an hour, maybe your document will be loaded by then."
#eatyourliver #WalkAway #CTRLLeft