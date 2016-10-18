from the taking-another-look dept.
After briefly going offline, NASA's Chandra X-ray space telescope is back in action
After briefly going into safe mode last week, NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory — which observes galaxies and nebulas from Earth's orbit — should be getting back to normal operations soon. The cause of the disruption was a small glitch in one of the spacecraft's instruments used for steering and pointing. But the space agency has since fixed the problem, and the telescope will be back to observing the Universe by the end of the week.
[...] The glitch resulted in the gyro measuring three seconds of "bad data," which led Chandra's onboard computer to come up with the wrong value for the vehicle's momentum, according to NASA. This apparently prompted the safe mode. Now, NASA has decided to use one of Chandra's other gyros in its place and put the glitchy one on reserve.
In a paper (paywalled) published in the journal Icarus, a team of scientists led by Carey Lisse and Ralph McNutt of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (that designed, built, and operates the New Horizons spacecraft) have made, using the Chandra X-Ray Telescope, the puzzling detection of X-ray emissions from Pluto. Being a cold, icy world with no magnetic field, Pluto has no obvious mechanism for producing X-rays, but it is known that the interaction of gases surrounding such bodies and the solar wind can produce X-rays, though the intensity of the emissions is still higher than would be expected given the measurements of the dwarf planet's tenuous atmosphere and its great distance from the sun. From the JHUAPL press release:
While NASA's New Horizons spacecraft was speeding toward and beyond Pluto, Chandra was aimed several times on the dwarf planet and its moons, gathering data on Pluto that the missions could compare after the flyby. Each time Chandra pointed at Pluto — four times in all, from February 2014 through August 2015 — it detected low-energy X-rays from the small planet.
[...] "We've just detected, for the first time, X-rays coming from an object in our Kuiper Belt, and learned that Pluto is interacting with the solar wind in an unexpected and energetic fashion," said Carey Lisse, an astrophysicist at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, who led the Chandra observation team with APL colleague and New Horizons Co-Investigator Ralph McNutt. "We can expect other large Kuiper Belt objects to be doing the same."
[...] The immediate mystery is that Chandra's readings on the brightness of the X-rays are much higher than expected from the solar wind interacting with Pluto's atmosphere.
[...] Lisse and his colleagues [...] suggest several possibilities for the enhanced X-ray emission from Pluto. These include a much wider and longer tail of gases trailing Pluto than New Horizons detected using its SWAP instrument. Other possibilities are that interplanetary magnetic fields are focusing more particles than expected from the solar wind into the region around Pluto, or the low density of the solar wind in the outer solar system at the distance of Pluto could allow for the formation of a doughnut, or torus, of neutral gas centered around Pluto's orbit.
Other coverage from Starts With A Bang and Gizmodo.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
A new project using data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes allows people to navigate through real data of the remains of an exploded star for the first time.
This three-dimensional virtual reality (VR) project with augmented reality (AR) allows users to explore inside the debris from actual observations of the supernova remnant called Cassiopeia A. Cassiopeia A (Cas A, for short) is the debris field of a massive star that blew itself apart over 400 years ago.
The new 3-D VR/AR project of Cas A is a collaboration between the Chandra X-ray Center in Cambridge, Mass., and Brown University's Center for Computation and Visualization in Providence, RI, and will provide new opportunities for public communications, informal education, and research.
"The stars are much too far away to touch, but this project will let experts and non-experts—at least virtually—walk among one of the most famous supernova remnants in our sky," said Kimberly Arcand, Visualization Lead at the Chandra X-ray Center.
Galaxy Punches Through Neighbor to Spawn Giant Ring of Black Holes
A giant ring of black holes has been discovered 300 million light-years away, offering new clues about what happens when galaxies collide. [...] The observed ring of black holes or neutron stars is believed to be the result of a galaxy collision. The galaxies were likely drawn together by gravity, and the gravitational force from one galaxy created waves in the gas surrounding its neighbor, which, in this case, is AM 0644. The ripples would have then caused the gas to expand or clump together in denser areas, triggering the birth of new stars.
"The most massive of these fledgling stars will lead short lives — in cosmic terms — of millions of years," representatives from the Chandra X-ray Observatory said in a statement. "After that, their nuclear fuel is spent, and the stars explode as supernovas, leaving behind either black holes with masses typically between about five to twenty times that of the sun, or neutron stars with a mass approximately equal to that of the sun." The black holes or neutron stars have close cosmic companions from which they siphon gas. This gas falls inward and is heated by friction, creating the bright X-rays detected by Chandra, according to the statement.
Also at Bad Astronomy.
NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory Enters Safe Mode; Investigation Underway:
At approximately 9:55 a.m. EDT on Oct. 10, 2018, NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory entered safe mode, in which the observatory is put into a safe configuration, critical hardware is swapped to back-up units, the spacecraft points so that the solar panels get maximum sunlight, and the mirrors point away from the Sun. Analysis of available data indicates the transition to safe mode was normal behavior for such an event. All systems functioned as expected and the scientific instruments are safe. The cause of the safe mode transition (possibly involving a gyroscope) is under investigation, and we will post more information when it becomes available.
Chandra is 19 years old, which is well beyond the original design lifetime of 5 years. In 2001, NASA extended its lifetime to 10 years. It is now well into its extended mission and is expected to continue carrying out forefront science for many years to come.
Has anyone heard from Opportunity lately?
But seriously, it's amazing how many probes keep running so far beyond their designed life span. Take a look, for instance, at the Mars Rovers. And then consider the two Voyager spacecraft, launched in 1977 which are still in operation!
You say that like it's a bad thing.
