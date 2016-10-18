Stories
New Version of Winamp Planned for 2019

posted by martyb on Tuesday October 16, @02:37AM   Printer-friendly
from the Whip-it-Good-says-Devo dept.
takyon writes:

Winamp 6, due out in 2019, aims to whip more llama ass

Rejoice, llama-whipping fans, a new version of Winamp is set to be released in 2019, according to a Monday report by TechCrunch. Alexandre Saboundjian, the CEO of Radionomy, said that the upgrade would bring a "complete listening experience."

[...] The Belgian company that bought Winamp from AOL in January 2014 hasn't really done much with it since buying the remnants of the property just months after AOL finally pulled the plug.

Winamp.

Related: "Whipping the Llama's Ass" with this Javascript WinAmp Emulator

"Whipping the Llama's Ass" with this Javascript WinAmp Emulator 61 comments

Fnord666 writes:

If you were an early Internet kid you'll recall a little app called WinAmp that was, in short, the best MP3 player ever made ever. The little program looked like skeuomorphic stereo receiver with a full range of equalizer sliders and included an important MP3 that explained WinAmp's primary mission: whipping the llama's ass.

A programmer named Jordan Eldredge has created an homage to WinAmp in JavaScript. The widget allows you to create a standalone music player on any web page and it can be styled with themes straight out of WinAmp history. You can try it out here and download the code here.

"The original inspiration was a realization that Winamp skins were implemented in a very similar way to CSS sprites," said Eldredge. "I spent many hours as a teenager playing with Winamp skins. In fact, it was the first constructive creative work I did on a computer."

The emulator uses the Web Audio API to simulate almost everything WinAmp could do in its original incarnation.

Story at TechCrunch

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday October 16, @03:10AM (1 child)

    by MostCynical (2589) on Tuesday October 16, @03:10AM (#749376)

    From wikipedia

    Until the release of Winamp in 1997, WinPlay3 was the sole option for playing MP3-compressed music on Microsoft Windows.

    Feeling old.

    tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 16, @03:44AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 16, @03:44AM (#749387)

      Feeling old.

      Tell me about it, the days of waiting half an hour for the fastest Sun Workstation I had (SPARCstation 2) to encode 5 minutes of audio to 256K mp3 using l3enc..the ratio FTP servers lurking in various universities...(for my sins, I was responsible for uploading most/all of the King Crimson found on these servers in the early days)

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Tuesday October 16, @03:37AM (1 child)

    by looorg (578) on Tuesday October 16, @03:37AM (#749383)

    Why would I need a new one? v2.95 still works. It's quite small to.

    • (Score: 2) by Kell on Tuesday October 16, @03:59AM

      by Kell (292) on Tuesday October 16, @03:59AM (#749390)

      Running on my Win 10 desktop at work, at this very moment.

      Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.
