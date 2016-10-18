from the medical-advances dept.
Google AI can spot advanced breast cancer more effectively than humans
Google has delivered further evidence that AI could become a valuable ally in detecting cancer. The company's researchers have developed a deep learning tool that can spot metastatic (advanced) breast cancer with a greater accuracy than pathologists when looking at slides. The team trained its algorithm (Lymph Node Assistant, aka LYNA) to recognize the characteristics of tumors using two sets of pathological slides, giving it the ability to spot metastasis in a wide variety of conditions. The result was an AI system that could tell the difference between cancer and non-cancer slides 99 percent of the time, even when looking for extremely small metastases that humans might miss.
LYNA was even more effective when serving as a companion -- pathologists performing simulated diagnoses found that the deep learning tech made their work easier. It not only reduced the rate of missed micro-metastases by a "factor of two," it cut the inspection time in half to a single minute.
Artificial Intelligence–Based Breast Cancer Nodal Metastasis Detection (open, DOI: 10.5858/arpa.2018-0147-OA) (DX)
Impact of Deep Learning Assistance on the Histopathologic Review of Lymph Nodes for Metastatic Breast Cancer (open, DOI: 10.1097/PAS.0000000000001151) (DX)
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday October 16, @07:53AM
So this test will say "positive" to 11960 women, of which only 1980 are acutally positive, or about one in six.[*]
(Compare facial scanners at airports looking for terrorists - you'll get an even more skewed result, as the fraction you're actually looking for is even smaller, so false positives are an even more ignificant contribution.)
Of course, if you get independent heads together and make truly independent judgements (which means that the second referal must not know about even the existence of the original judgement, lest it be biased by that knowledge ("I'd look bad if I said 'no' after the machine has said 'yes', and it was actually a 'yes'"), then this false positive rate can be reduced dramatically. However, achieving true independence is logistically very hard.
Life is a precious commodity. A wise investor would get rid of it when it has the highest value.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday October 16, @08:40AM
My "mass" was discovered in an abdominal CT scan in June. I've been since June trying to get a biopsy appointment.
Well I saw the right kind of doctor last week - a urologist, not a nephrologist that's different - and he gave me a guided tour through my CT scan. When I asked he told me to go to the hospital's imaging department and they'd be happy to give me a disk with the digital files. At least at one time they all used the DICOMED format.
My tumour is roughly spherical, doesn't have any crab-leg-shaped extensions coming off it, but IN JUNE the mother fucker was a solid two inches across.
My urologist is quite certain it is cancer and so does not need a biopsy. Often biopsies are needed any way so as to determine which flavor of chemo works best, but in my case he's going to surgically remove my right kidney.
(Good Thing I've Got Two.)
I asked him to give it back to me in a bottle of formaldehyde. He didn't say why but told me he was uncertain he could do that, so I might have to settle for a photo.
Remember: Soggy Jobs is your one stop shop for fake jobs that don't exist.