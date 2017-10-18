from the don't-care-is-not-america[sarcasm] dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Two degrees decimated Puerto Rico's insect populations
While temperatures in the tropical forests of northeastern Puerto Rico have climbed two degrees Celsius since the mid-1970s, the biomass of arthropods—invertebrate animals such as insects, millipedes, and sowbugs—has declined by as much as 60-fold, according to new findings published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
The finding supports the recent United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warnings of severe environmental threats given a 2.0 degree Celsius elevation in global temperature. Like some other tropical locations, the study area in the Luquillo rainforest has already reached or exceeded a 2.0 degree Celsius rise in average temperature, and the study finds that the consequences are potentially catastrophic.
"Our results suggest that the effects of climate warming in tropical forests may be even greater than anticipated" said Brad Lister lead author of the study and a faculty member in the Department of Biological Sciences at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. "The insect populations in the Luquillo forest are crashing, and once that begins the animals that eat the insects have insufficient food, which results in decreased reproduction and survivorship and consequent declines in abundance."
(Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Wednesday October 17, @03:43AM
They measured a drop in populations; how they linked that to climate change I'll never understand.
Perhaps a 2C temperature rise killed 98.4% of all the local arthropods - or perhaps Marijuana grow operations hidden in the rainforest have matured and started using more aggressive pesticides. Perhaps an invasive species of arthropod-eating predators has sprung up. Their analysis is basically "Bugs went down as temperature went up, ergo we have correlation, ergo we have causation". Totally bogus.
I've read enough real studies on climate change to be convinced that it's real, and it's one of the clear and present dangers to civilization over the next 50 years. This study, however, isn't one of the persuasive ones.