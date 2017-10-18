from the walkers dept.
Submitted via IRC for BoyceMagooglyMonkey
Palm rises from the dead as a zombie brand, launches tiny smartphone
If you recall, Palm, creator of the Palm Pilot and WebOS, bombed out of the smartphone market and was purchased by HP. Palm died at HP after a short run of tablets and smartphones, and eventually Chinese smartphone company TCL snatched up the rights to the Palm brand in 2014, and things have been quiet since then. You might know TCL from running that other smartphone zombie brand, Blackberry.
Today, TCL's Palm presents itself as actual new company with new co-founders, a new logo, and an office in San Francisco. The company is launching the, uh, "Palm" phone (Do we call it the Palm Palm?) and it's taking the "Palm" name literally, with a device small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. The Palm Palm has a practically microscopic 3.3-inch display, and it measures just 96.6mm tall by 50.6mm wide, which is close to the size of a credit card. Palm is pitching the Palm as a "companion" device to your main smartphone, allowing you to leave your big phone behind and bring the Palm in a wallet, on a lanyard, or in any tiny pocket.
This tiny phone also comes with a really tiny spec sheet. You're getting a 3.3-inch 1280×720 display with a respectable 445ppi. This is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC (that's eight Cortex A53 cores, usually at 1.4GHz) 3GB of RAM, and an 800mAh battery. There's 32GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, IP68 dust and water resistance, USB-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and LTE.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday October 17, @05:01AM (1 child)
It's like they think the point to UI design is to make it as frustrating to actually use the thing as possible. I suppose usability interferes with esthetics, right Jobs fans?
"This font is your font, you can't see my font."
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Wednesday October 17, @05:56AM
I'd prefer that form factor to the iPhone XS Max (such a crap name...). It's virtually impossible to use that thing with one hand, and it's hard to fit into pockets.
This new Palm would be great for people with tiny hands [insert Trump joke here].
(Score: 2) by Valkor on Wednesday October 17, @06:05AM
The real fuckin' shame here is the use of Android rather than WebOS, which was, without a doubt, the best OS for devices of that size.