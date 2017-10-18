18/10/17/0152247 story
posted by mrpg on Wednesday October 17, @07:59AM
from the Privacy-is-obsolete dept.
Approximately 35 Million voter registration records from 20 states have appeared for sale online. These records include Full Name, Phone, Address, Voting History and 'other' data. There have been other larger leaks and breaches of voter registration records in the past (for example, in 2015 191 Million were found to be freely accessible online)
Details including the affected states are available here: https://www.anomali.com/blog/estimated-35-million-voter-records-for-sale-on-popular-hacking-forum
Why is our voting history retained beyond the current election? This is especially worrisome if you vote in the wrong primaries in an area that has a prevailing opinion that differs sharply from your own.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @08:24AM
I disagree with the statement that people will treat you differently. Who cares? If someone cares, then they are a buster. I don't care if you voted for Hillary or Trump. Obviously some maniacs do.