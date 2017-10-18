Jaguar Land Rover bosses are considering a plan to turn Jaguar into an EV-only brand within the next decade, Autocar has learned.

It is understood that company product planners have produced an outline strategy under which Jaguar's conventional vehicle range would be phased out over the next five to seven years, to be replaced by pure-electric vehicles.

Jaguar Land Rover bosses are considering a plan to turn Jaguar into an EV-only brand within the next decade, Autocar has learned.

It is understood that company product planners have produced an outline strategy under which Jaguar's conventional vehicle range would be phased out over the next five to seven years, to be replaced by fully electric vehicles.