Autocar reports:
Jaguar Land Rover bosses are considering a plan to turn Jaguar into an EV-only brand within the next decade, Autocar has learned.
It is understood that company product planners have produced an outline strategy under which Jaguar's conventional vehicle range would be phased out over the next five to seven years, to be replaced by pure-electric vehicles.
Under the plans being considered, a full-on luxury electric saloon, replacing the unloved XJ, is expected within two years. It will be a direct competitor for Porsche's upcoming Taycan, alongside strong-selling cars such as the Tesla Model S.
Rethought as an electric vehicle, the new XJ will both play to the strengths of the 1967 original by offering segment-leading refinement and ride and look to the future by completely reinventing the classic Jaguar interior.
It is understood that the new XJ will be a no-holds-barred luxury car in every sense, offering customers a zero-pollution alternative to a Mercedes-Benz S-Class or even a Bentley Flying Spur.
(Score: 3, Funny) by VLM on Wednesday October 17, @03:07PM (2 children)
How they gonna get it to leak oil? Gonna put an electric powered french fry fryer in that sucker?
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Wednesday October 17, @03:19PM (1 child)
I am sure they can engineer the electric motors to leak out oil (after all, they do need lubricating oil, just like most other pieces of machinery).
Saying that, it wasn't a Jaguar specific things. All British cars liked to leave patches of lubricant where they have been. Always used to joke that they were just marking out their territory.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @03:31PM
That's a job for Lucas to build an electric motor that leaks oil.
(Score: 2, Funny) by fustakrakich on Wednesday October 17, @03:29PM
Could definitely use one of those, with blackjack and hookers
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by NateMich on Wednesday October 17, @03:34PM (1 child)
You really have thank Tesla for paving the way for this.
Also, since it apparently needs to be said more than once,
(Score: 3, Interesting) by FatPhil on Wednesday October 17, @03:49PM
Life is a precious commodity. A wise investor would get rid of it when it has the highest value.