Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Jaguar Considers Transformation to EV-Only Brand

posted by CoolHand on Wednesday October 17, @02:58PM   Printer-friendly
from the e-cat dept.
Business

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Autocar reports:

Jaguar Land Rover bosses are considering a plan to turn Jaguar into an EV-only brand within the next decade, Autocar has learned.

It is understood that company product planners have produced an outline strategy under which Jaguar's conventional vehicle range would be phased out over the next five to seven years, to be replaced by pure-electric vehicles.

Jaguar Land Rover bosses are considering a plan to turn Jaguar into an EV-only brand within the next decade, Autocar has learned.  

It is understood that company product planners have produced an outline strategy under which Jaguar's conventional vehicle range would be phased out over the next five to seven years, to be replaced by fully electric vehicles. 

Under the plans being considered, a full-on luxury electric saloon, replacing the unloved XJ, is expected within two years. It will be a direct competitor for Porsche's upcoming Taycan, alongside strong-selling cars such as the Tesla Model S

Rethought as an electric vehicle, the new XJ will both play to the strengths of the 1967 original by offering segment-leading refinement and ride and look to the future by completely reinventing the classic Jaguar interior. 

It is understood that the new XJ will be a no-holds-barred luxury car in every sense, offering customers a zero-pollution alternative to a Mercedes-Benz S-Class or even a Bentley Flying Spur.

Original Submission


«  Why Scientists Had Trouble Predicting Hurricane Michael’s Rapid Intensification
Jaguar Considers Transformation to EV-Only Brand | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by VLM on Wednesday October 17, @03:07PM (2 children)

    by VLM (445) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 17, @03:07PM (#749981)

    How they gonna get it to leak oil? Gonna put an electric powered french fry fryer in that sucker?

    • (Score: 2) by Unixnut on Wednesday October 17, @03:19PM (1 child)

      by Unixnut (5779) on Wednesday October 17, @03:19PM (#749988)

      I am sure they can engineer the electric motors to leak out oil (after all, they do need lubricating oil, just like most other pieces of machinery).

      Saying that, it wasn't a Jaguar specific things. All British cars liked to leave patches of lubricant where they have been. Always used to joke that they were just marking out their territory.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @03:31PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @03:31PM (#749993)

        That's a job for Lucas to build an electric motor that leaks oil.

  • (Score: 2, Funny) by fustakrakich on Wednesday October 17, @03:29PM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Wednesday October 17, @03:29PM (#749992) Journal

    Could definitely use one of those, with blackjack and hookers

  • (Score: 1) by NateMich on Wednesday October 17, @03:34PM (1 child)

    by NateMich (6662) on Wednesday October 17, @03:34PM (#749995)

    Jaguar Land Rover bosses are considering a plan to turn Jaguar into an EV-only brand within the next decade, Autocar has learned.

    You really have thank Tesla for paving the way for this.

    Also, since it apparently needs to be said more than once, Jaguar Land Rover bosses are considering a plan to turn Jaguar into an EV-only brand within the next decade, Autocar has learned.

    • (Score: 3, Interesting) by FatPhil on Wednesday October 17, @03:49PM

      by FatPhil (863) <reversethis-{if.fdsa} {ta} {tnelyos-cp}> on Wednesday October 17, @03:49PM (#749999) Homepage
      Or, the parent company's parent company has said "fuck it, we can risk one of our brands", and is just doing it on the offchance that it is a success, rather than it being a serious direction the whole megacorp is considering. Everyone seems to be dabbling with a bit in this direction, Tesla's the only one with his whole foreskin in the game.
      --
      Life is a precious commodity. A wise investor would get rid of it when it has the highest value.
(1)