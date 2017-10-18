Submitted via IRC for BoyceMagooglyMonkey
After removing all duplicate and fake comments filed with the Federal Communications Commission last year, a Stanford researcher has found that 99.7 percent[pdf] of public comments—about 800,000 in all—were pro-net neutrality.
"With the fog of fraud and spam lifted from the comment corpus, lawmakers and their staff, journalists, interested citizens and policymakers can use these reports to better understand what Americans actually said about the repeal of net neutrality protections and why 800,000 Americans went further than just signing a petition for a redress of grievances by actually putting their concerns in their own words," Ryan Singel, a media and strategy fellow at Stanford University, wrote in a blog post Monday.
Source: https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/3kmedj/997-percent-of-unique-fcc-comments-favored-net-neutrality
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday October 17, @08:34PM (5 children)
One man, One vote.
Pai was the man, he had the vote.
No amount of comments from non-Verizon entities could change the result.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @08:44PM (4 children)
Meanwhile, women get to vote just because they have lived 18 years.
Meanwhile, women voters take the majority of welfare benefits.
Equal rights? I think not.
And that, my friend, is why your Democracy is shite.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday October 17, @08:50PM (3 children)
Yeah, we've all see Starship Troopers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @08:55PM (2 children)
Felony => You cannot vote.
Women don't suffer this warped logic.
It's preposterous that HALF of the goddamn population doesn't face this terror, and yet has the same vote on whether we go to war, or whether we spend more on welfare, etc.
Democracy is a STUPID idea.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @09:05PM (1 child)
How about we just abolish the Selective Service and strip the government of its ability to draft people under any circumstances? That would end this inequality as well.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @09:09PM
Now, let's talk about the imbalance in welfare.
People who take should not have a say about how much people should give.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @08:35PM (4 children)
Even if it were true, it matters not.
The government has no business allocating resources.
Choosing how to set up infrastructure, such as computer networking, is totally and completely the domain of The People, not the government.
(Score: 2) by Bobs on Wednesday October 17, @08:48PM (1 child)
No: politics is all about allocating resources: that is practically its definition.
Politics is about
- Political scientist Harold Lasswell [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @08:58PM
Voluntary trade. Let's give it a try.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @09:03PM (1 child)
Well when you want to run cables across town it becomes an issue for *gasp* the government!
You realize you can run all your own network infrastructure in your own home right?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @09:07PM
In the beginning [of the US], the government's sole purpose was to ensure the rights of the people, chief among which are the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness (i.e., the pursuit of self-interest).
The town should be completely private property, and so running cable across the town should be a matter of voluntary trade between individuals.
Alas, now it's a matter of politics.
Hmmm... we need to run cable through Elizabeth Warren's backyard. Let's ask People of Color how to go about doing that....
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @08:36PM
