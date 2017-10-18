Stories
Cumulative Sub-Concussive Impacts in a Single Season of Youth Football

posted by chromas on Wednesday October 17, @09:21PM
In an investigation of head impact burden and change in neurocognitive function during a season of youth football, researchers find that sub-concussive impacts are not correlated with worsening performance in neurocognitive function.

[...] A research team, led by Sean Rose, MD, pediatric sports neurologist and co-director of the Complex Concussion Clinic at Nationwide Children's Hospital, followed 112 youth football players age 9-18 during the 2016 season in a prospective study.

"When trying to determine the chronic effects of repetitive sub-concussive head impacts, prospective outcomes studies are an important complement to the existing retrospective studies," says Dr. Rose. "In this study of primary school and high school football players, a battery of neurocognitive outcomes tests did not detect any worsening of performance associated with cumulative head impacts."

[...] In their secondary analysis, they found that younger age and reported history of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) predicted score changes on several cognitive testing measures and parent-reported ADHD symptoms. Additionally, a reported history of anxiety or depression predicted changes in scores of symptom reporting.

  • (Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday October 17, @09:37PM (1 child)

    by PartTimeZombie (4827) on Wednesday October 17, @09:37PM (#750152)

    There is nothing wrong at all with full contact sports. Boys in particular enjoy that sort of thing (I know that's a generalisation, it is also generally true).

    The problem with the American type of football is not the contact, it is the helmets and pads. These make the players feel less vulnerable than they really are.

    The NFL will be well aware of this as they are not stupid, but if they got rid of helmets and pads for the players, the game would change and so it won't happen. The Golden Goose etc.

    • (Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday October 17, @09:51PM

      by Thexalon (636) on Wednesday October 17, @09:51PM (#750158) Homepage

      I can't agree with your solution, and here's why: Rugby is a full-contact sport played without pads or anything more then a soft cap on one's head, and there's still lots of concussion problems and also a big problem with spinal cord injuries. Now, I'm all for switching the efforts made in the US for their own peculiar football game towards rugby, because rugby is a more interesting game with much more continuous activity, but that has nothing to do with injury rates.

      --
      A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @10:10PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @10:10PM (#750169)

    Get rid of the helmets and pads, have each team stay in its own safe space for the duration of the game, then award everyone a trophy at the end of the season.

  • (Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Wednesday October 17, @10:37PM

    by pkrasimirov (3358) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 17, @10:37PM (#750179)

    Study found that hitting young people on the head is bad for them. Also water is wet and steel is heavy.

