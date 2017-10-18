After almost 20 years of development, the European Space Agency has finally unveiled the BepiColombo Mercury orbiters and confirmed the mission is on track for an October 2018 launch.

The 1.65-billion-euro mission, a joint venture between ESA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), is Europe's first attempt to enter the orbit around scorching Mercury, the closest planet to the sun.

[...] The 4,100-kilogram BepiColombo consists of two orbiters that will launch together — the ESA-managed Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO) and the JAXA-owned Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter (MMO). The two spacecraft will be delivered to the orbit around Mercury stacked on top of each other by the Mercury Transfer Module (MTM). During the seven-year journey, the MMO will be shielded from the sun by the MMO Sunshield and Interface Structure (MOSIF), which will also serve as a mechanical and electrical interface between the two orbiters.

[...] BepiColombo will cover some 8.9 billion kilometers on its journey to Mercury, which it is expected to reach in December 2025.

ESA said Bepi Colombo[sic] features a more complex design than NASA's Messenger that orbited Mercury between 2011 and 2015. Bepi Colombo is expected to provide higher-resolution imagery than Messenger, ESA said. However, its mission is only expected to last one year with a possible one-year extension.