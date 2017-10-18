Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Panasonic Shows Off Blinders for Humans

posted by martyb on Thursday October 18, @10:12AM   Printer-friendly
from the none-so-blind-as-he-who-would-not-see dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

There's nothing dystopian at all about these high-tech blinkers for humans

Ever feel like you're having too much fun in the office? Like your boss just isn't getting enough value out of your life? Fear not: Panasonic has designed a pair of high-tech blinkers* that block out your peripheral vision to help you concentrate on the job at hand.

The concept is called Wear Space, which consists of a lightweight, wraparound fabric screen that conceals a pair of Bluetooth headphones. The screen cuts your horizontal field of view by around 60 percent, while the headphones come with a built-in noise-canceling feature that can pipe in music of your choice. It charges over USB and has a battery life of 20 hours.

The Wear Space isn't an official Panasonic product (yet), but a prototype was developed by the company's Future of Life design studio. An early version was shown at SXSW earlier this year, but the creators of the Wear Space are now raising money for the device on Japanese crowdfunding site GreenFunding.

[...] *Also known as blinders. The metaphor we're going for here is the equipment used to restrict a horse's vision, so we're using the correct terminology, as recommended by the Kentucky Derby.

See also: Open offices have driven Panasonic to make horse blinders for humans

Original Submission


«  BepiColombo Mission to Mercury Set for Launch on October 20
Panasonic Shows Off Blinders for Humans | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Thursday October 18, @10:49AM (1 child)

    by RandomFactor (3682) on Thursday October 18, @10:49AM (#750384)

    The ability to get some semblance of work done in modern open environments is what we are going for here.

    Rather than spending $300 on a set of goggles, with who knows what long term health ramifications, designed to make the environment work like it did when there were even flimsy carpeted half-height partitions, perhaps reevaluate whether removing the minimal separation and focus they provided was such a good idea anyway.

    Regardless, if you need to focus in your job, any relief is welcome and if done well these could take advantage of that.

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday October 18, @11:22AM

      by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Thursday October 18, @11:22AM (#750394) Journal

      But if you use the goggles, you could cram the employees in like sardines. Like a virtual Japanese capsule hotel.

      with who knows what long term health ramifications

      What health ramifications? I can only imagine that it would screw up someone's vision, or cause them to be sitting for longer periods of time. And these are already problems for a worker staring at a screen all day.

      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 2) by MadTinfoilHatter on Thursday October 18, @10:52AM

    by MadTinfoilHatter (4635) on Thursday October 18, @10:52AM (#750385)

    It seems that no matter how over the top Dilbert [dilbert.com] gets, reality wants to catch up with it...

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday October 18, @11:06AM

    by c0lo (156) on Thursday October 18, @11:06AM (#750387)

    If I can't see the boss he can't see me eyes - so I might keep them shut. With noise cancellation and listening to silence... well, the only difficult part is with my snoring, otherwise I'd, um, focus perfectly.

  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday October 18, @11:21AM

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Thursday October 18, @11:21AM (#750393) Homepage Journal

    Back in my day we just had to get ADHD so nothing going on around us short of a fire or someone repeatedly poking us in the head could distract us. The hyper-focus aspect of it absolutely does come in handy once you learn not to choke a bitch for managing to distract you.

    --
    "Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(1)