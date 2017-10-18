from the none-so-blind-as-he-who-would-not-see dept.
There's nothing dystopian at all about these high-tech blinkers for humans
Ever feel like you're having too much fun in the office? Like your boss just isn't getting enough value out of your life? Fear not: Panasonic has designed a pair of high-tech blinkers* that block out your peripheral vision to help you concentrate on the job at hand.
The concept is called Wear Space, which consists of a lightweight, wraparound fabric screen that conceals a pair of Bluetooth headphones. The screen cuts your horizontal field of view by around 60 percent, while the headphones come with a built-in noise-canceling feature that can pipe in music of your choice. It charges over USB and has a battery life of 20 hours.
The Wear Space isn't an official Panasonic product (yet), but a prototype was developed by the company's Future of Life design studio. An early version was shown at SXSW earlier this year, but the creators of the Wear Space are now raising money for the device on Japanese crowdfunding site GreenFunding.
[...] *Also known as blinders. The metaphor we're going for here is the equipment used to restrict a horse's vision, so we're using the correct terminology, as recommended by the Kentucky Derby.
See also: Open offices have driven Panasonic to make horse blinders for humans
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Thursday October 18, @10:49AM (1 child)
The ability to get some semblance of work done in modern open environments is what we are going for here.
Rather than spending $300 on a set of goggles, with who knows what long term health ramifications, designed to make the environment work like it did when there were even flimsy carpeted half-height partitions, perhaps reevaluate whether removing the minimal separation and focus they provided was such a good idea anyway.
Regardless, if you need to focus in your job, any relief is welcome and if done well these could take advantage of that.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday October 18, @11:22AM
But if you use the goggles, you could cram the employees in like sardines. Like a virtual Japanese capsule hotel.
What health ramifications? I can only imagine that it would screw up someone's vision, or cause them to be sitting for longer periods of time. And these are already problems for a worker staring at a screen all day.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by MadTinfoilHatter on Thursday October 18, @10:52AM
It seems that no matter how over the top Dilbert [dilbert.com] gets, reality wants to catch up with it...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday October 18, @11:06AM
If I can't see the boss he can't see me eyes - so I might keep them shut. With noise cancellation and listening to silence... well, the only difficult part is with my snoring, otherwise I'd, um, focus perfectly.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday October 18, @11:21AM
Back in my day we just had to get ADHD so nothing going on around us short of a fire or someone repeatedly poking us in the head could distract us. The hyper-focus aspect of it absolutely does come in handy once you learn not to choke a bitch for managing to distract you.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."