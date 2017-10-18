from the Fraudulent-Humanities-Studies dept.
A prominent cardiologist formerly at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston fabricated or falsified data in 31 published studies that should be retracted, officials at the institutions have concluded.
The cardiologist, Dr. Piero Anversa, produced research suggesting that damaged heart muscle could be regenerated with stem cells, a type of cell that can transform itself into a variety of other cells.
Although other laboratories could not reproduce his findings, the work led to the formation of start-up companies to develop new treatments for heart attacks and stroke, and inspired a clinical trial funded by the National Institutes of Health.
"A couple of papers may be alarming, but 31 additional papers in question is almost unheard-of," said Benoit Bruneau, associate director of cardiovascular research at the Gladstone Institutes in San Francisco. "It is a lab's almost entire body of work, and therefore almost an entire field of research, put into question."
[...] A study published in the journal Circulation by Dr. Anversa was retracted in 2014 after co-authors wrote to the journal saying the data in the paper were not data they had generated. Dr. Anversa left Harvard and Brigham and Women's in 2015.
Despite the troubling questions that had been raised about the stem cell work, the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute began a clinical trial of injected stem cells for patients with heart failure.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @11:04PM (5 children)
MIT's AI is going to kick your butt. MIT's AI does not falsify its papers.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday October 17, @11:11PM (1 child)
... Yet.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday October 17, @11:26PM
Considering that Ethics will not be the first thing programmed in it, it is logical to assume that the AI will falsify and plagiarize, which are mathematically the best use of resources to provide its researchers with extra grant money.
(Score: 2) by The Shire on Wednesday October 17, @11:36PM (1 child)
Artificial Intelligence is goal oriented. It doesn't care how it reaches its goal and if somewhere along the line it learns it can attain that goal by lying, cheating, and falsifying, then that's exactly what it will do. AI is not the panacea of knowledge you think it is.
(Score: 2) by dltaylor on Thursday October 18, @12:05AM
Once the AIs are smart enough to figure out that cheating is a usable way to secure their funding, they'll cheat.
Since the deep-learning algorithms are becoming less and less transparent to the operators, when the AIs do start to cheat, it will be extremely hard to catch them at it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @11:46PM
Isnt mit the school that had someone executed for trying to share publicly funded knowledge with the public?
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @11:33PM
Probably papers by Asians.
For reasons.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @11:42PM
Seems like there would have been independant replications of these papers to begin with if the field was actually scientific. So good riddance.