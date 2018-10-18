[...] Rob Graham, who is CEO of the Errata Security firm, said the vulnerability “is a big deal to us but not necessarily a big deal to the readers. It’s fascinating that such a trusted component as SSH now becomes your downfall.”

Winter-Smith agreed. “I suspect this will end up being a nomination for most overhyped bug, since half the people on Twitter seem to worry that it affects OpenSSH and the other half (quite correctly!) worry that GitHub uses libssh, when in fact GitHub isn’t vulnerable,” he said. “Remove GitHub and my guess is you’ll be left with a small handful of random sftp servers or IoT devices and little else!”

[...] The SSH2_MSG_USERAUTH_SUCCESS message is used by the server to inform the client that they were authenticated successfully, it updates the internal libssh state machine to mark the client as being authenticated with the server. What I found was that if the exact same message is sent to the server it updates the state machine to tell the server the client is authenticated.

Technically: I would say that it’s surprising how fairly straightforward bugs with serious consequences can still lurk, and sometimes it pays to take a step back from fuzzing to try to understand how a protocol implementation works.

Again, anyone who runs a vulnerable version of libssh should patch immediately. And anyone who used the app to receive incoming connections from untrusted users should consider closely examining their servers for signs of compromise. At the same time, all indications at the moment are that the number of devices affected by this high-severity bug appear to be relatively small, a limitation that's being lost on many people discussing this bug over social media.