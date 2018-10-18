18/10/18/1120209 story
posted by chromas on Thursday October 18, @02:39PM
from the maybe-he-caught-the-bird-flu dept.
http://www.sesameworkshop.org/press-releases/puppeteer-caroll-spinney-announces-retirement-from-sesame-street/
Puppeteer Caroll Spinney today announced that he is stepping down from the roles of Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, which he has performed on Sesame Street since its 1969 premiere.
"Big Bird brought me so many places, opened my mind and nurtured my soul," said Spinney. "And I plan to be an ambassador for Sesame Workshop for many years to come. After all, we're a family! But now it's time for two performers that I have worked with and respected – and actually hand-picked for the guardianship of Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch – to take my alter-egos into their hands and continue to give them life."
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday October 18, @02:53PM (1 child)
Did Sesame Street unionize?
Two people doing what one guy did.... yup...union.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 18, @02:59PM
You are such a Grouch.