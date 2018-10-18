from the what-do-I-do-with-all-these-burner-inserters? dept.
U.S. greenhouse emissions fell in 2017 as coal plants shut
Greenhouse gases emissions from the largest U.S. industrial plants fell 2.7 percent in 2017, the Trump administration said, as coal plants shut and as that industry competes with cheap natural gas and solar and wind power that emit less pollution.
The drop was steeper than in 2016 when emissions fell 2 percent, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said.
EPA acting administrator Andrew Wheeler said the data proves that federal regulations are not necessary to drive carbon dioxide reductions.
[...] While Wheeler gave the administration credit for the reductions, which mainly came from the power sector, the numbers also underscore that the administration has not been able to stop the rapid pace of coal plant shutdowns.
[...] Natural gas releases far less carbon dioxide when burned than coal and a domestic abundance of gas has driven a wave of closures of coal plants. In 2017 utilities shut or converted from coal-to-gas nearly 9,000 megawatts (MW) of coal plants.
[...] The trend of U.S. coal plant shutdowns is expected to pick up this year, with power companies expecting to shut 14,000 MW of coal plants in calendar year 2018.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday October 18, @04:34PM
Slight mistake:
On the other hand we got centuries of coal out there.
Yeah but its cheaty, natgas being hydrogenated coal, so you get the hydrogen energy for "free" at least WRT carbon emissions. If you built a combined burner that accepted 1 part coal and 4 parts hydrogen (by atom) or 12 parts coal and 4 parts hydrogen by mass, then the ratio wouldn't be so impressive...
Strange thought experiment, the most likely long term large scale future implementation of "the hydrogen economy" is likely to be very large scale plants hydrogenating coal into natgas and then doing traditional natgas things (making ammonia, electricity, plastics, synthetic liq fuels, cement mfgr, generic heating, general Fing around) There really isn't a better tested and implemented infrastructure for large scale hydrogen transport than hydrogenating some coal and doing the natgas thing... Maybe this is more sci fi plot than actually being realistic, but it is technically possible.
In the real world coal to syngas and syngas to gasoline is more "fun". The good guys used that tech in WWII. I suspect we'll burn most of our centuries worth of coal in our cars, not our power plants.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 18, @04:47PM
The funniest thing is that tariffs on china, using the cheapest available fuel sources, etc are actually the most effective ways to reduce pollution. Now if he can somehow get the US using a non-inflating currency that encourages people to save instead of waste it will be perfect.
Interesting how the same people supposedly worried about the environment are opposed to all these really simple solutions and instead want the one that leads to them and their friends getting trillions of dollars and the authority to tell people what to do more.