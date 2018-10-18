Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Letting the Sunshine in May Kill Dust-Dwelling Bacteria

posted by chromas on Thursday October 18, @10:22PM   Printer-friendly
from the open-your-curtains dept.
Science

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Letting the sunshine in may kill dust-dwelling bacteria

Researchers at the University of Oregon found that in dark rooms 12% of bacteria on average were alive and able to reproduce (viable). In comparison only 6.8% of bacteria exposed to daylight and 6.1% of bacteria exposed to UV light were viable.

[...] Dust kept in the dark contained organisms closely related to species associated with respiratory diseases, which were largely absent in dust exposed to daylight.

The authors found that a smaller proportion of human skin-derived bacteria and a larger proportion of outdoor air-derived bacteria lived in dust exposed to light that in than in dust not exposed to light. This may suggest that daylight causes the microbiome of indoor dust to more strongly resemble bacterial communities found outdoors.

[...] The authors caution that the miniature room environments used in the study were exposed to only a relatively narrow range of light dosages. Although the researchers selected light dosages similar to those found in most buildings, there are many architectural and geographical features that produce lower or higher dosages of light that may need additional study.

Daylight exposure modulates bacterial communities associated with household dust. Microbiome, 2018; 6 (1) DOI: 10.1186/s40168-018-0559-4

Original Submission


«  Rocket Lab to Build U.S. Launch Site at Wallops Island, Virginia
Letting the Sunshine in May Kill Dust-Dwelling Bacteria | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by black6host on Thursday October 18, @10:30PM (1 child)

    by black6host (3827) Subscriber Badge on Thursday October 18, @10:30PM (#750689) Journal

    Some of those bacteria must be vampire bacteria. Explains why they die in the sunlight. Hold some up to a mirror to double check :)

    • (Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Thursday October 18, @11:02PM

      by BsAtHome (889) on Thursday October 18, @11:02PM (#750696)

      But vampires vanish into thin air when exposed to sunlight. The dust bacteria, dead or alive, are still filling the dust in all the corners (and all the other places). Can't those bacteria behave and be of the self clean strain?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 18, @10:32PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 18, @10:32PM (#750690)

    The researchers played with Barbie houses and published a paper about it? Fucking millennial scientists.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 18, @10:47PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 18, @10:47PM (#750694)

      Use the term "researchers", they arent scientists.

  • (Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday October 18, @11:03PM

    by acid andy (1683) on Thursday October 18, @11:03PM (#750697) Journal

    Time to install some periscopes to reflect real sunlight into your mother's basement!

    --
    Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(1)