Who needs street lights? Chinese city plans fake moon
In Chengdu, there is reportedly an ambitious plan afoot for replacing the city's street lights: boosting the glow of the real moon with that of a more powerful fake one.
The capital of the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan plans to launch an illumination satellite in 2020. According to an article in People's Daily, the artificial moon is "designed to complement the moon at night", though it would be eight times as bright. The "dusk-like glow" of the satellite would be able to light an area with a diameter of between 10 and 80km (six to 50 miles), while the precise illumination range could be controlled within tens of metres – enabling it to replace street lights.
The vision was shared by Wu Chunfeng, the chairman of the private space contractor Chengdu Aerospace Science and Technology Microelectronics System Research Institute Co (Casc), at a national mass innovation and entrepreneurship event held in Chengdu last week. Wu reportedly said testing had begun on the satellite years ago and the technology had now evolved enough to allow for launch in 2020. It is not clear whether the plan has the backing of the city of Chengdu or the Chinese government, though Casc is the main contractor for the Chinese space programme.
How many of these fake moons would it take to reflect the same amount of light back as all the CO2?
It sounds like the ultimate magnifying glass and ant hill situation.
All of nature observes a circadian rhythm. Not just man, but all of nature. How is that night glow going to affect agriculture, and wild animals, and even the fish? And people.
If a mob of hormonal women tear these people limb from limb within the next year, we'll know that they didn't really think it through.
Clouds?
Simple: CDN!
Even on a cloudy night, the thing should work reasonably well. The moonshine is evident on cloudy nights, most of the time. Daylight hours are only interrupted by the severest of stormy weather, after all. At a guess, five nights out of the year, this new super-streetlight will be worthless. Another fifteen or twenty nights, it will only do some good. Most cloudy nights, it's still going to shine, just not as well as on cloudless nights. So, you get roughly eight times the light that you would get from a full moon, except, it shines reliably, every night, except really really bad stormy nights. On these nights, even criminals and cops are taking shelter from the storm, so who is going to notice?
I'll have to give it a thumbs up. It should serve the purpose intended.
What about seeing the stars? Are there any observatories in the area that might as well be moved if all this light pollution is permanent?
And what about hopeless romantics, out for a walk on a crisp winter evening--romance is just not going to work if you can't see some stars. I predict lower birth rates for the rural areas surrounding that city (maybe this is a good thing?)
