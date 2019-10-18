18/10/19/0145235 story
posted by mrpg on Friday October 19, @02:19PM
When we think of slavery, many of us think of historical or so-called "traditional forms" of slavery – and of the 12m people ripped from their West African homes and shipped across the Atlantic for a lifetime in the plantations of the Americas.
But slavery is not just something that happened in the past –- the modern day estimate for the number of men, women and children forced into labour worldwide exceeds 40m. Today's global slave trade is so lucrative that it nets traffickers more than US$150 billion each year.
The article asserts that much of today's slavery is being driven by the demand for electronic goods.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 19, @02:22PM
I'm vegan. Besides, I'm a wage slave too, so I welcome them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 19, @02:27PM
They can always be unemployed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 19, @02:36PM
some get enslaved, some live free like me.
sorry but i have to go now, if i don't work and pay for the leases i end up homeless or in prison.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 19, @02:41PM (1 child)
Slavery was abolished in the United States. I don't know about other parts of the world. It's hard to expect the US to be the world's police force (especially with the impotent current occupant of the White House), because when they act like it many people don't like it (both here and abroad).
Isn't this something the UN should be acting on? Human rights - especially the right to be free - should exist worldwide ... but they don't. It's tragic, but it's not a surprise.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 19, @02:54PM
The UNHCR and associated NGOs encourage people trafficking. They are pro-slavery - what the hell do you think "mass immigration" is?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 19, @02:49PM
Or, maybe not lucrative? $150B / 40m = $3500/slave/year. So, how can that be lucrative? It's on margin of society, if anything. Sounds to me like mostly poor and criminals exploiting the poor.