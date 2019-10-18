[...] Dorsey noted that the site by design allows users to follow certain accounts, which could skew their perception of the world. If users followed a certain topic or interest, they might see more tweets from people with different viewpoints, he said.

Twitter needs to give users more tools to break down these bubbles, Dorsey acknowledged.

But as social media sites face allegations that it's suppressing conservative voices, these companies are also grappling with free speech concerns.