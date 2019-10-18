from the all-your-data-are-belong-to-us dept.
The Verge is reporting that the next data minefield is your car. GM has been capturing lots of user data from the cars they have sold and is apparently planning to sell that (stolen|coerced) data to advertisers targeting, for now, radio advertising. Newer cars generate upwards of 600GB of user data per day. This is causing business leaders to drool because some expect the value of this data to reach more than $1.5 trillion by the year 2030, if the data (capture|theft) remains uncontested. GM is the first auto maker so far to try this. The first batch took data from around 90,000 vehicles. However, there was not much detail given about how permission was gained for this data capture and whether agreement was coerced or through ignorance.
GM captured minuted details such as station selection, volume level, and ZIP codes of vehicle owners, and then used the car's built-in Wi-Fi signal to upload the data to its servers. The goal was to determine the relationship between what drivers listen to and what they buy and then turn around and sell the data to advertisers and radio operators. And it got really specific: GM tracked a driver listening to country music who stopped at a Tim Horton's restaurant. (No data on that donut order, though.)
Also at The Detroit Free Press : GM tracked radio listening habits for 3 months: Here's why.
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday October 20, @01:09AM
They should be hot commodity.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday October 20, @01:13AM
They had all this cyber sitting around. Doing nothing. And they thought, let's put that cyber to work. Let's make ourselves some money off of that. Something a lot of our companies do when they go into Bankruptcy. Smart!
And hopefully a lot of our businesses will do that before they do the bankruptcy. So they'll be much stronger. And make our Country very strong. They say "the business of America is business" -- and it's so true. Now bring back Chevy Cruze from Mexico!!!!
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 20, @01:13AM
The Electronic Fronteer Foundation has been eerily quiet lately on this and many other topics. It's like the organization has changed goals since Barlow died. Massive data mining is the kind of activity that they would have been on top of, back in the old days.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday October 20, @01:17AM
Used to burn CDs and listen to them, then my CD player died and I spent way too $$$ (Infiniti G35, radio is part of the temperature control) much replacing it with a unit that uses a USB drive.
Clearchannel destroyed radio, now the one station I'd like to listen to is an iHeart station, which is what Clearchannel rebranded themselves to, so so sad too bad fuck off. I don't plan to spend either an single penny, nor a second of thought, to supporting these assholes.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Saturday October 20, @01:23AM (1 child)
What network are they using to upload 600GB a day? Can I get it for my house. Wirelessly? How do they calculate this stuff. I can't find anything but an old article from 2015 saying connected vehicles could upload up to 10GB an hour. Well, you'd need 60 an hour for ten hours of driving to get 600GB.
And where's the backup for McKinsey's estimate. From TFA:
I'm open for edification...
(Score: 2) by black6host on Saturday October 20, @01:28AM
Sorry, reread summary. Still, 600GB over Wi-Fi a day? You'd have to be out driving all day so you'd not have access to Wi-Fi at that time...