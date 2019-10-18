It is thanks to a special, durable coating that should last throughout intercourse, says the team, backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

They hope it will make condoms more appealing to use and thereby prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs) as well as unwanted pregnancies.

Without enough lubrication, sex can be painful and condoms may split or slip.

When used correctly, condoms are a highly effective contraceptive, but not everyone likes them.

They are often already lubricated to make them easier to use, but sometimes this might not be enough for comfort.

People can add lubricant, but this can be messy and may need several applications, interrupting sex.

Researchers say the self-lubricating condom, which becomes really slippery once it comes into contact with body fluid, should get round this.

It could withstand intercourse involving at least 1,000 thrusts without losing its slipperiness, the Royal Society Open Science journal reports.