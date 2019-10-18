from the no-wonder-I've-not-seen-a-Vogon-on-Twitter dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
Social media giant Twitter has banned a Belgian Elite Dangerous player for tweeting a poem in reply to a tweet from the official game's account. Tim Wellens, the now-suspended Twitter user, has yet to regain access to his account at the time of writing, despite multiple appeals.
[...] In Elite Dangerous, the Thargoids are an alien race that is at odds with humanity. Twitter caught onto the threatening language that Wellens used — despite directing it at a fictional group — and suspended his account. According to Eurogamer, in an email to Wellens, Twitter support explained that they took action because he violated their "rules against posting violent threats."
He has since appealed the decision, pointing out that he "never ever threatened a real person or organization on Twitter."
"Thargoid or foe, I'm coming to kill you, was directed to the thargoids and enemies in the game," he told Eurogamer.
His appeal was met with a computer-generated email, and Wellens followed up by re-appealing his case. As of Oct. 8, his account remains out of his hands.
Good ole Artificial "Intelligence"...
Source: https://techraptor.net/content/twitter-suspends-elite-dangerous-player-for-posting-poetry
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday October 20, @06:51AM
"Thargoid or foe, I'm coming to Imperial Hammer you" wouldn't have tripped the Twitter political correctness alarm.
Of course, it probably wouldn't fit the poem's meter anymore though...
(Score: 1) by Blymie on Saturday October 20, @06:53AM
Sadly, all this AI blather is just someone hard coding responses. Just because a database might fill in some "OK" example data, and then slowly morph that "OK" data as time passes and *other* hard coded conditions allow it, doesn't mean we're even slightly, remotely, close to AI.
This is just a dumbass filter gone bad, probably matched on "coming to kill you".
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday October 20, @06:56AM
you'd be suspended if you threatened to kill someone's deity/magic sky fairy.. so no difference here?
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 20, @07:01AM
Many years ago, I created a Match.com profile with the headline "Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die."
The profile was deactivated due to concerns about "violence."
I explained to the customer service rep who, apparently, hadn't seen the wonderful film [wikipedia.org] that this was just a movie quote.
While I was eventually allowed to keep the headline, I was quite annoyed. This seems like more of the same.
However, before acting decisively [quotes.net], perhaps we should keep this [xkcd.com] handy. Cutting his throat is only a momentary pleasure, and is bound to get you talked about (with apologies to RAH).