The BBC are reporting that the Scottish airline Loganair's flights between Westray and Papa Westray, two islands in the Orkneys off the British coast, could be scheduled with electric planes.
The airline is working with experts in the hope of making the electric service a reality by 2021.
Loganair said the Islander aircraft it uses could be modified rather than developing a model from scratch.
It takes about two minutes - including taxiing - to complete the 1.7 mile Westray / Papa Westray leg flight, which is about the same length as the runway at Edinburgh Airport.
The record is 53 seconds.
Cranfield Aerospace are working on the project.
There is also a ferry between the islands, and there have been discussions about a bridge
