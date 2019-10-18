Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Mouse Underlaying: Global Key and Mouse Listener Based on an Almost Invisible Window with Local List

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday October 20, @01:33PM   Printer-friendly
from the mouse-droppings dept.
Security Hardware

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

Abstract:

Keyloggers are serious threats for computer users both private and commercial. If an attacker is capable of installing this malware on the victim's machine then he or she is able to monitor keystrokes of a user. This keylog contains login information. As a consequence, protection and detection techniques against keyloggers become increasingly better. This article presents the method of Mouse Underlaying for creating a new kind of software based keyloggers. This method is implemented in Java for testing countermeasures concerning keylogger protection, virtual keyboard, signatures and behavior detection by anti-virus programs. Products of various manufacturers are used for demonstration purposes. All of them failed without an exception. In addition, the reasons why these products failed are analyzed, and moreover, measures against Mouse Underlaying are developed based on the demonstration results.

Source: http://eudl.eu/doi/10.4108/eai.15-10-2018.155740

Original Submission


«  Would a Space Force Mean the End of NASA?
Mouse Underlaying: Global Key and Mouse Listener Based on an Almost Invisible Window with Local List | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.