from the GIGO dept.
Memes carry dangerous health-related messages and make light of unhealthy eating habits, researchers from Loughborough University wrote in a letter sent to a British parliamentary committee.
"A substantial number of individuals on Twitter share health-related Internet memes, with both positive and negative messages," they wrote, noting that many "contain inappropriate material."
A picture of an overweight child with the caption "Free food? Count me in!" was sent along with the letter as an example of a meme the researchers found dangerous.
The academics were also concerned by a meme that created a human-like body from pictures of pizzas and hamburgers, with frankfurters used for limbs and a smiley-faced potato for a face.
https://www.cnn.com/2018/10/18/health/internet-memes-obesity-intl/index.html
Monkey see, monkey... eat?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 20, @08:55PM
Id like to see how a low carb diet performs against a low meme diet after 3 months. I mean actual low carb, not the fake 40% carb diet nutritionists apply that name to.
(Score: 1) by NPC-131072 on Saturday October 20, @09:04PM
Memes cause obesity
Memes are bad
Ban memes [slate.com]
Body shaming bad
Ban healthy body image [dailywire.com]
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 20, @09:07PM (3 children)
So the meme "our Kingdom killed and dismembered a journalist" may cause some Saudi teens to put on weight?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday October 20, @09:11PM (2 children)
At the same time, meme creation can lead to very rapid weight loss.
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 2) by choose another one on Saturday October 20, @09:31PM (1 child)
Not really, if they scrape all the bits of you together they should weigh the same in total as you did before (modulo a bit of blood). Just not all connected anymore...
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday October 20, @09:45PM
If they'd stopped after the first few fingers..
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Saturday October 20, @09:53PM (1 child)
I see no causation here.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 20, @09:56PM
Well, it's best to be safe. Perhaps for now we should just ban all memes about green jelly beans [xkcd.com].