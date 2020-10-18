Stories
Memes may Contribute to Teenage Obesity, Lawmakers Told

Saturday October 20, @08:50PM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Memes carry dangerous health-related messages and make light of unhealthy eating habits, researchers from Loughborough University wrote in a letter sent to a British parliamentary committee.

"A substantial number of individuals on Twitter share health-related Internet memes, with both positive and negative messages," they wrote, noting that many "contain inappropriate material."

A picture of an overweight child with the caption "Free food? Count me in!" was sent along with the letter as an example of a meme the researchers found dangerous.

The academics were also concerned by a meme that created a human-like body from pictures of pizzas and hamburgers, with frankfurters used for limbs and a smiley-faced potato for a face.

https://www.cnn.com/2018/10/18/health/internet-memes-obesity-intl/index.html

Monkey see, monkey... eat?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 20, @08:55PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 20, @08:55PM (#751471)

    Id like to see how a low carb diet performs against a low meme diet after 3 months. I mean actual low carb, not the fake 40% carb diet nutritionists apply that name to.

  • (Score: 1) by NPC-131072 on Saturday October 20, @09:04PM

    by NPC-131072 (7144) on Saturday October 20, @09:04PM (#751473)

    Memes cause obesity
    Memes are bad
    Ban memes [slate.com]
    Body shaming bad
    Ban healthy body image [dailywire.com]

  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 20, @09:07PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 20, @09:07PM (#751474)

    So the meme "our Kingdom killed and dismembered a journalist" may cause some Saudi teens to put on weight?

    • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday October 20, @09:11PM (2 children)

      by MostCynical (2589) on Saturday October 20, @09:11PM (#751476)

      At the same time, meme creation can lead to very rapid weight loss.

      • (Score: 2) by choose another one on Saturday October 20, @09:31PM (1 child)

        by choose another one (515) on Saturday October 20, @09:31PM (#751480)

        Not really, if they scrape all the bits of you together they should weigh the same in total as you did before (modulo a bit of blood). Just not all connected anymore...

  • (Score: 2) by mhajicek on Saturday October 20, @09:53PM (1 child)

    by mhajicek (51) Subscriber Badge on Saturday October 20, @09:53PM (#751489)

    I see no causation here.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 20, @09:56PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 20, @09:56PM (#751490)

      Well, it's best to be safe. Perhaps for now we should just ban all memes about green jelly beans [xkcd.com].

