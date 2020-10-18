from the more-memory-than-an-elephant dept.
Samsung's plans to make 256 GB memory modules using 16 Gb chips are moving forward:
Samsung this week demonstrated its first 256 GB memory module for upcoming servers. The new Registered DIMM (RDIMM) is based on Samsung's 16 Gb DDR4 memory devices introduced earlier this year and takes advantage of the company's 3DS (three-dimensional stacking) packaging. The new module will offer higher performance and lower power consumption than two 128 GB LRDIMMs used today.
Samsung's 256 GB DDR4 Registered DIMM with ECC carries 36 memory packages featuring 8 GB (64 Gbit) of capacity each, along with IDT's 4RCD0229K register chip (to buffer address and command signals and increase the number of ranks supported by a memory channel). The packages are based on four single-die 16 Gb components that are interconnected using through-silicon vias (TSVs). Architecturally, the 256 GB module is octal ranked as it features two physical ranks and four logical ranks.
1 TB can't be too far behind.
Samsung has developed the world's first 128 GB DDR4 registered memory modules for servers. From the press release:
Following Samsung's introduction of the world-first 3D TSV DDR4 DRAM (64GB) in 2014, the company's new TSV registered dual inline memory module (RDIMM) marks another breakthrough that opens the door for ultra-high capacity memory at the enterprise level. Samsung's new TSV DRAM module boasts the largest capacity and the highest energy efficiency of any DRAM modules today, while operating at high speed and demonstrating excellent reliability.
From The Register:
The Register is aware of servers with 96 DIMM slots, which means ... WOAH! ... 12.2 terabytes of RAM in a single server if you buy Samsung's new babies.
Samsung says these new DIMMS are special because "the chip dies are ground down to a few dozen micrometers, pierced with hundreds of fine holes and vertically connected by electrodes passing through the holes, allowing for a significant boost in signal transmission."
There's also "a special design through which the master chip of each 4GB package embeds the data buffer function to optimise module performance and power consumption."
Samsung has demonstrated 64 GB RDIMMs using 16 Gb DDR4 memory chips, and plans to make 128 GB and 256 GB modules later this year:
Samsung is demonstrating its 64 GB DDR4 memory module based on 16 Gb chips this week at the OCP U.S. Summit. The 64 GB RDIMM that the company is showcasing is designed for mainstream servers, but ultimately the design will lend itself to build 128 GB and 256 GB memory modules for high-performance servers, the company said.
Samsung's monolithic 16 Gb DDR4 DRAM chips are rated for DDR4-2666 at the industry-standard 1.2 V. The chips are produced using an advanced manufacturing technology, but Samsung does not disclose details at the moment (it is logical to expect Samsung to use its '10-nm-class' tech though). The only thing we do know is that the fabrication process and monolithic die enable 20% lower power consumption of the demonstrated 64 GB RDIMM when compared to a module of the same capacity based on 8 Gb DDR4 chips.
In addition to the new dual-rank 64 GB RDIMM module, Samsung is set to develop quad-ranked 128 GB RDIMMs and octal-ranked 256 GB LRDIMMs. Today's servers running AMD's EPYC or Intel's Xeon Scalable M-suffixed processors feature 12 or 16 memory slots - if the processors were capable of fitting all 256 GB modules, this could lead up to 4 TB per socket. This should be a massive advantage for applications like in-memory databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, and so on.
16 Gb chips may also end up being used in 32 GB memory modules for desktop users.
DDR4 RDIMM and LRDIMM Performance Comparison
Also at Samsung.
Related: Samsung Mass Produces 128 GB DDR4 Server Memory
Samsung Unveils 32 GB DDR4-2666 SO-DIMMs
Samsung on Wednesday introduced its first consumer products based on its 16 Gb DDR4 memory chips demonstrated earlier this year. The new SO-DIMMs are aimed at high-performance notebooks that benefit from both speed and capacity of memory modules.
Samsung's new 32 GB DDR4 SO-DIMMs based on 16 Gb DDR4 memory ICs (integrated circuits) are rated for a 2666 MT/s data transfer rate at 1.2 V. Because the 16 Gb memory chips are made using Samsung's 10 nm-class process technology, the new module is claimed to be 39% more energy efficient than the company's previous-gen 16 GB SO-DIMM based on 20 nm-class ICs. According to Samsung, a laptop equipped with 64 GB of new memory consumes 4.578 W in active mode, whereas a notebook outfitted with 64 GB of previous-gen DDR4 consumes 7.456 W in active mode.
Insert obligatory ECC comment here.
Samsung press release. Also at Tom's Hardware and DigiTimes.