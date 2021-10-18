18/10/21/1246222 story
OpenBSD 6.4 has dropped, and has a bunch of improvements, including:
- Unveil(2) system call to restrict file system access to specified directories / files
- RETGUARD protection added for AMD64 and ARM64
- clang includes a ROP gadget replacement pass
- clang includes retpoline mitigation for Spectre Variant 2
- meltdown mitigation for i386
- amd64 doesn't leak FPU state information across protection boundaries
...and much more.
(Score: 2) by LVDOVICVS on Sunday October 21, @08:01PM
What damage was done to you?