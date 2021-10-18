OpenBSD 6.4 has dropped, and has a bunch of improvements, including:

Unveil(2) system call to restrict file system access to specified directories / files

RETGUARD protection added for AMD64 and ARM64

clang includes a ROP gadget replacement pass

clang includes retpoline mitigation for Spectre Variant 2

meltdown mitigation for i386

amd64 doesn't leak FPU state information across protection boundaries

...and much more.