Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Hackers Breach HealthCare.Gov System, Threatening the Data of 75,000 People

posted by Fnord666 on Monday October 22, @05:09AM   Printer-friendly
from the another-day-another-breach dept.
Security

realDonaldTrump writes:

Hackers breach HealthCare.gov system, get data on 75,000

A government computer system that interacts with HealthCare.gov was hacked earlier this month, compromising the sensitive personal data of some 75,000 people, officials said Friday.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services made the announcement late in the afternoon ahead of a weekend, a time slot agencies often use to release unfavorable developments.

Officials said the hacked system was shut down and technicians are working to restore it before sign-up season starts Nov. 1 for health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

About 10 million people currently have private coverage under former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Consumers applying for subsidized coverage have to provide extensive personal information, including Social Security numbers, income, and citizenship or legal immigration status.

The system that was hacked is used by insurance agents and brokers to directly enroll customers. All other sign-up systems are working.

Also at Engadget and TechCrunch

Original Submission


«  Breaking News: GitHub Currently in Read-Only Mode -- Status Messages Cribbed from Colossal Cave
Hackers Breach HealthCare.Gov System, Threatening the Data of 75,000 People | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @05:22AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @05:22AM (#751874)

    This is somehow going to be turned into political fodder. Not, sure what specifically.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday October 22, @05:33AM

      by c0lo (156) on Monday October 22, @05:33AM (#751875)

      Gentlemen, start your shouting engines!

      OK.

      Not, sure what specifically.

      THAT COMMA PLACEMENT? THE BEST ONE FOR MAXIMUM CONFUSION!!!!11!oneone!!

      ... (achmm... the throat, it hurts).... Try any other place if you don't believe me

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @05:36AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @05:36AM (#751876)

      What could it be? HealthCare.gov... Affordable Care Act...

      hmmmmmmmmmmm...

      ...

      O B U M M A R #4PRISON !!!

(1)