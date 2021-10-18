from the save-pando! dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
On 106 acres in Fishlake National Forest in Richfield, Utah, a 13-million-pound giant has been looming for thousands of years. But few people have ever heard of him.
This is "the Trembling Giant," or Pando, from the Latin word for "I spread." A single clone, and genetically male, he is the most massive organism on Earth. He is a forest of one: a grove of some 47,000 quivering aspen trees — Populus tremuloides — connected by a single root system, and all with the same DNA.
But this majestic behemoth may be more of a Goliath, suggests a study published Wednesday in PLOS ONE. Threatened by herds of hungry animals and human encroachment, Pando is fighting a losing battle.
The study, consisting of recent ground surveys and an analysis of 72 years of aerial photographs, revealed that this unrealized natural treasure and keystone species — with hundreds of dependents — is shrinking. And without more careful management of the forest, and the mule deer and cattle that forage within him, the Trembling Giant will continue to dwindle.
"It's been thriving for thousands of years, and now it's coming apart on our watch," said Paul Rogers, an ecologist at Utah State University who led the study.
How Pando got so big is a mystery. Perhaps it lived among other clones and became dominant over time. Or maybe the relatively flat land where it grows encouraged its spread. Maybe Pando just outcompeted other trees.
But there's hope for Pando as managers learn from past mistakes and take advantage of an improved understanding of forest ecology.
Where one section of the forest has been properly fenced off and managed, trees have grown tens of feet in just a few years. Pando's genetics may encourage its fast growth in new areas.
More fencing, culling of deer, and experimentation with the forest's natural ecology ultimately might save Pando, Dr. Rogers said. And educating the public about the giant's significance may spur novel conservation methods. For instance, saving common species such as aspen, which support high biodiversity, might be just as important as saving rare, charismatic species.
"If we can save this, there are lessons that may help us save hundreds to thousands of species worldwide," Dr. Rogers said. "If we can't manage that 106 acres and restore it, what does that say about our greater interactions with the earth?"
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @12:19AM (2 children)
You city dwellers keep thinking aspens are cute, but we killed them for a damn good reason. They cause harm, both directly to humans and indirectly by killing our livestock.
We even burned all the forest off of Mount Monadnock just to wipe out a stand of aspen. The mountain is still bald 2 centuries later.
At this point, reintroducing the aspen is like introducing an invasive species. One might as well release lions and tigers and hippos and tse-tse flies and bot flies and the guinea worm. Heck, go for smallpox too!
People who support aspen are a special kind of traitor. It's not really against a country. It's against humanity itself. We tamed the wilderness so we could live safely, and some people want to undo that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @12:25AM
Woah. Have they gone huorn [wikia.com] or something?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @12:51AM
It's true. A gang of aspen trees killed my grandpappy. Bastards.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @12:35AM
>pando, the most massive organism on earth
Just why have you just called my cock "pando"? and why do you care about its state? MYOB
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @12:40AM (1 child)
It shrank a little. Get a grip.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @12:49AM
He's a millennial scientist and they all talk that way. First choose a conclusion, then look for data that fits, then publish your research on Twitter as irrefutable proof that things are getting worse.