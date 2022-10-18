In late 2017 California amended its labor laws to forbid employers from inquiring into previous compensation and to compel employers to provide candidates with pay range information upon reasonable request. I refer to Assembly Bills(AB) 168 and 2282, both of which passed and were approved by the Governor:

Assembly Bill 168 ("Employers: salary information") added Section 432.3 to the California Labor Code.

Assembly Bill 2282 ("Salary history information") amended Sections 432.3 and 1197.5 of the Labor Code to provide clarification on AB 168.

A brief summary of the changes brought about by AB 2282 is available on JDSupra: California Clarifies its Salary History Ban.

The California Labor Code is available on-line and you can use these links to read the text of Section 432.3 and of Section 1197.5

If you are a candidate, applying for a job in California:

How do you see the recruiters you are working with handling your requests for compensation information? Do they drop you like a hot potato? Do they answer your questions, like a legitimate business partner?

How do you see recruiters working from outside California dealing with this issue? Do they even know that the law exists? Do they care?

