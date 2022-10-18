from the sudo-make-me-an-offer dept.
In late 2017 California amended its labor laws to forbid employers from inquiring into previous compensation and to compel employers to provide candidates with pay range information upon reasonable request. I refer to Assembly Bills(AB) 168 and 2282, both of which passed and were approved by the Governor:
Assembly Bill 168 ("Employers: salary information") added Section 432.3 to the California Labor Code.
Assembly Bill 2282 ("Salary history information") amended Sections 432.3 and 1197.5 of the Labor Code to provide clarification on AB 168.
A brief summary of the changes brought about by AB 2282 is available on JDSupra: California Clarifies its Salary History Ban.
The California Labor Code is available on-line and you can use these links to read the text of Section 432.3 and of Section 1197.5
If you are a candidate, applying for a job in California:
- How do you see the recruiters you are working with handling your requests for compensation information?
- Do they drop you like a hot potato?
- Do they answer your questions, like a legitimate business partner?
- How do you see recruiters working from outside California dealing with this issue?
- Do they even know that the law exists?
- Do they care?
(Score: 2) by julian on Monday October 22, @07:14AM
I asked for an amount; they said it was too high for the position. So I said thank you for the consideration but I was withdrawing my application because the compensation was not acceptable for the cost of living in the area. I also mentioned, verbatim, "Anyone you hire at this rate is going to be so miserable they'll barely be able to function, and will leave as soon as they get a better offer elsewhere." I got a reply back with what I asked for the next week.
Thankfully, I am a millennial and we don't care about having candid discussions about money. Also, I'm not embarrassed to go back to living with my parent in my 30s. You won't low-ball us. I don't need much to survive but I know what I am worth, and health care simply cannot be automated with current technology--and when it can be automated so will literally everything else and I'll either be dead or being waited on by robot servants
...or leading a brigade to depose them. Depends how much Marx our leaders have read and actually understood.