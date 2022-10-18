from the youtube-dashcam-accidents-guaranteed-for-years-to-com dept.
Sunday Times Driving reports under 50% of surveyed UK drivers know what a roundabout sign looks like, and only 68% knew what the speed bump sign means.
The survey was conducted by the Institute of Advanced Motorists, with 1,000 participants.
Only 32% of drivers knew you should allow at least a two-second time gap to the vehicle ahead when driving on a dry open road. It appears many motorists are conflating this with two car lengths in distance, as 53% of those surveyed responded with that answer.
[...] Younger motorists were the most likely to answer incorrectly, with 17 to 39 year-olds having the lowest correct answer percentage rates in 14 of the 23 questions, but older drivers didn't do very well either.
The Sunday Times article has an embedded googleforms survey, so you can test your knowledge of UK road rules.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday October 22, @08:36AM
They get cars with the wheel on the wrong side, roads with signs on the wrong side, easy to become confused about the rest too...
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Monday October 22, @08:47AM
I failed my first driving test "because I did not know what a roundabout sign looks like". It went like this :-
Q (examiner) : What does a sign with three arrows mean?
A (me) : Er .... A road with one lane in one direction and two lanes in the other (?) .... "
(Examiner) : No, a roundabout. Fail.
Ridiculous. I had known what a roundabout sign looked like from about the age of 5, but not from his vague verbal description. I have a hard time believing that 50% of UK drivers don't know a roundabout sign, I wonder how the question was put to them - perhaps I should read TFA.
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Monday October 22, @08:57AM
From the IAM link :
It applies to the people responsible for putting these signs up too, they are often wrong. One bad practice is to paint round (ie compulsory order) signs on rectangular backing boards, rectangualr being the convention for information signs such as tourist information and directions. A sign is often first seen in the distance as a silhouette, so you are less likely to pay attention to it if you first think it is only for info.
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Monday October 22, @09:03AM
If they want us to have 2 seconds from the car in front, they will need 50% more road capacity. If I leave a gap of 2 secs between me and the car in front, it only takes another second before there is a car in it.
Half the problem is that reducing speed limits and closing off side roads has halved road capacity, which has the same effect as doubling the number of cars on the road.
The effect on pollution is even worse, as the traffic grinds to a halt causing pollution without actually moving at all.
I live in London - and the Mayor (Saddiq, Boris, and Ken) are the responsible idiots.
