from the battery-with-assault? dept.
Submitted via IRC for takyon
New York City Police Department Commissioner James P. O'Neill suspended the use of some bodycam devices "effective immediately" after one of the city's cameras exploded over the weekend.
The NYPD said it was made "aware of a possible product defect" on Saturday when an officer said his Vievu model LE-5 camera caught fire. The officer removed the device before it exploded, and no injuries were reported.
"Last night, an officer retrieved a body-cam for deployment on a midnight tour and noticed there was smoke exiting from the bottom portal and immediately removed it," the NYPD said in a statement. "After it was safely removed, the device exploded."
Investigators said "the incident revealed a potential for the battery inside the camera to ignite," according to the statement.
[...] "Out of an abundance of caution, the Police Commissioner has directed that the continued use and distribution of the LE-5 model cameras be suspended effective immediately," the statement said. "All officers assigned LE-5 cameras were instructed to immediately remove the cameras and bring them back to their commands."
Source: https://abcnews.go.com/US/york-police-department-halts-bodycams-explodes/story?id=58658403
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday October 22, @03:07PM
Continue to use these cameras. But leave it to the discretion of individual officers what action to take if they become concerned that their camera might explode.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @03:29PM
What if the battery gets shot? I bet that would cause a fire, which just adds extra risk to the health of the already injured officer. I doubt the batteries are bullet resistant.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @03:34PM (1 child)
Out of an abundance of caution, the Police repeatedly shot and killed the black man who was tending to his little daughter. Just in case he pulls out a gun. Out of an abundance of caution.
I find that police everywhere are cowards and will do anything to benefit themselves and will not put themselves in harm's way for any reason.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday October 22, @03:36PM
If an officer fears you might take his life, he is allowed to take your life.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.