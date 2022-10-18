from the reptilian-replacement dept.
At Open Source Summit Europe in Scotland, Linus Torvalds is meeting with Linux's top 40 or so developers at the Maintainers' Summit. This is his first step back in taking over Linux's reins.
A little over a month ago, Torvalds stepped back from running the Linux development community. In a note to the Linux Kernel Mailing List (LKML), Torvalds said, "I need to change some of my behavior, and I want to apologize to the people that my personal behavior hurt and possibly drove away from kernel development entirely. I am going to take time off and get some assistance on how to understand people's emotions and respond appropriately."
That time is over. Torvalds is back.
He's a quick study if it only took him a month to learn how to understand people's emotions and respond appropriately.
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
Linux 4.19-rc4 is out today as the very latest weekly development test kernel for Linux 4.19. It's another fairly routine kernel update at this stage, but more shocking is that Linus Torvalds will be taking a temporary leave from kernel maintainership and Greg Kroah-Hartman will take over the rest of the Linux 4.19 cycle.
Following the recent decision to change the location of the Linux Kernel Summit after Torvalds accidentally booked his flights to the wrong dates/location, plus other discussions happening recently, Linus Torvalds is taking a temporary leave. "I am going to take time off and get some assistance on how to understand people's emotions and respond appropriately," he wrote as part of today's 4.19-rc4 announcement.
So it begins.
Also at ZDNet.
The Linux kernel has adopted a new code of conduct. The link to the code of conduct is here.
It seems Linus Torvalds is also taking a break from being the top kernel maintainer.
The short story is Linus screwing up his scheduling to the Linux maintainers conference which was entirely rescheduled around his mistake. Then he was approached by people who are concerned about his blunt (or some consider rude) comments on the kernel dev mailing list.
I, personally, will miss Linus and I hope he gets things figured out.
The New Yorker has its own story about Linus Torvalds temporarily stepping down from his post as maintainer of the Linux kernel:
After Years of Abusive E-mails, the Creator of Linux Steps Aside (archive)
Torvalds's decision to step aside came after The New Yorker asked him a series of questions about his conduct for a story on complaints about his abusive behavior discouraging women from working as Linux-kernel programmers. In a response to The New Yorker, Torvalds said, "I am very proud of the Linux code that I invented and the impact it has had on the world. I am not, however, always proud of my inability to communicate well with others—this is a lifelong struggle for me. To anyone whose feelings I have hurt, I am deeply sorry."
[...] Linux's élite developers, who are overwhelmingly male, tend to share their leader's aggressive self-confidence. There are very few women among the most prolific contributors, though the foundation and researchers estimate that roughly ten per cent of all Linux coders are women. "Everyone in tech knows about it, but Linus gets a pass," Megan Squire, a computer-science professor at Elon University, told me, referring to Torvalds's abusive behavior. "He's built up this cult of personality, this cult of importance."
For a research project, Squire used e-mails from Torvalds to train a computer to recognize insults. According to Squire's tabulations, more than a thousand of the twenty-one thousand e-mails Torvalds sent in a four-year period used the word "crap." "Slut," "bitch," and "bastard" were employed much less frequently during that period. Squire told me that she found few examples of gender bias. "He is an equal-opportunity abuser," she said. Squire added, though, that for non-male programmers the hostility and public humiliation is more isolating. Over time, many women programmers leave the community. "Women throw in the towel first," she told me. "They say, 'Why do I need to put up with this?' "
[...] Many women who contribute to Linux point to another open-source project, Python, as a guide for Linux as its faces its #MeToo moment.
Two Linux kernel developers turned diversity consultants are quoted in the story: Sage Sharp and Valerie Aurora. The New Yorker points out that the Linux Foundation's ten-member Technical Advisory Board will hear behavioral complaints, and all of the members are male.
Meanwhile, many people in the Linux community are upset about the move to adopt a Code of Conduct (CoC). Some of that discussion is taking place on the GitHub commit page for the CoC.
Eric S. Raymond speaks in regards to the Linux CoC:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @06:49PM
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @06:50PM (4 children)
As pointed out before, the body of his email announcement about leaving involved 3 non-ASCII punctuation characters, which is impossible to be his doing.
To say that the Linux mailing list frowns upon non-ASCII characters is an understatement on par with "WWII was unpleasant."
So, what do you think? I think the Linux Foundation was captured by the NWO, and they've managed to control Linus slightly by being in control of his income. This break represents a period of negotiation about what they want, and also it represents a kind of ceremony for his rebirth as a minor minion.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @06:53PM (1 child)
The first step in learning how to understand people's emotions and respond appropriately involved using a real word processor.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @06:59PM
Bah. I use Compose, <, " and Compose, >, " when I want typographical quotes and am typing somewhere that won't run through LaTeX. Also be aware! You can get typographical single quotes with Compose, <, ' and Compose, >, ', however! HOWEVER! God damn it! Fuck Microsoft Office and Wordpress. Compose, <, ' (aka ‘ or "‘") IS NOT A GODDAMN APOSTROPHE! The apostrophe is generally found in the right side of the keyboard near enter and requires no modifier keys when using a US layout at least. The apostrophe looks like this: '.
Thank you.
(Score: 2) by Spamalope on Monday October 22, @06:55PM
I'm afraid something like that is plausible given what's happened to other projects. Bleh
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @07:11PM
Meh, Linus could very easily crowd fund his future income. Maybe he is being influenced badly, maybe not, but what you have so far is the most tenuous connection. Why announce anything if he was being compromised? You think non-ascii characters are his canary? If I was going to blackmail someone I wouldn't start a shitstorm about professional courtesy, things would continue on as normal.