South Korea is in the grip of a "spycam" epidemic with covert footage of sex, nudity, and urination posted online in what amounts to a "social death penalty" for thousands of female victims.
The footage may be taken surreptitiously by boyfriends or captured on covert devices as small as car keys. Daily camera checks are now part of life for cleaners in many public toilets.
The spy camera phenomenon has reached such epidemic proportions in tech-savvy South Korea that tens of thousands of women have taken to the streets to march for action.
South Korean women protest in Seoul over hidden sex cameras
Tens of thousands of women gathered in Seoul on Saturday calling for a crackdown on spy cam pornography, in one of the country's biggest ever female-only protests.
Perpetrators film or photograph women with hidden cameras in public spaces. Although distributing pornography is illegal in South Korea, the videos and pictures are shared widely online. Organisers say women live in constant fear of being photographed or filmed without their knowledge.
[...] Demonstrators said around 55,000 women took part, although police put the figure at around 20,000.
The recent protests began after police arrested a 25-year-old woman in May for secretly photographing a male colleague who posed nude for university art students. She then shared the picture online. Demonstrators believe police only acted so swiftly because it was a female perpetrator, and pointed to instances of police closing cases with female victims because they could not find the photographers or track them online, [or] because they posted on foreign servers. While the law mandates a maximum five-year prison term or 10 million won ($8,970; £6,770) fine for creating sexual images, and a maximum seven year sentence and 30 million won ($26,900; £20,200) fine for distributing them for profit, protesters say many receive far lighter punishments.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @08:29PM (19 children)
Maybe the real problem is that being seen naked or peeing is akin to a "social death penalty".
Bring back the 1950s when schoolchildren had to shower in the gym naked together.
We've all got to pee, and we've all got dangly bits.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @08:39PM (12 children)
Even then, violating people's privacy is bad.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @09:02PM (10 children)
What you're doing here is virtue signalling.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @09:03PM (2 children)
What you're doing here is being retarded.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @09:15PM (1 child)
What you're doing here is being butthurt.
(Score: 3, Touché) by c0lo on Monday October 22, @09:21PM
Covert footage online or it didn't happen.
(grin)
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday October 22, @09:21PM (6 children)
I don't know about virtue signaling, but you seem to be excusing the conduct one expects of dogs. Dogs run about sniffing each other's asses, and genitalia. Dogs can't pass each other, without looking and sniffing at each other's organs. And, here, we have men engaging in similar conduct.
Being a man gives you no right, or excuse, for invading the privacy of other people. It can be excused in animals, but not in men.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @09:30PM (4 children)
There literally nothing here that supports what you say seems to be happening. You're mind is just making things up, which is a very common mistake, and which is why people feel the need to add all sorts of unnecessary qualifications to their statements.
In a nudist community, this wouldn't happen, because sharing a naked photo of someone would have zero power.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday October 22, @09:34PM (3 children)
Of course, Korea is not a nudist community, but you knew that didn't you?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @09:40PM (2 children)
What's your point?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday October 22, @09:52PM (1 child)
I don't think that anyone is real sure what the point is. Why don't you pick one?
a. you're a piss poor troll
b. you're just plain stupid
c. you're crazier than our Mud Duck Crawford
You might offer some other options, but we probably won't accept them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @10:18PM
d. All of the above
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday October 22, @09:34PM
Oh, come ooonnn, don't be such a snowflake. No harm caused, women are free to do the same in return!
(large grin)
On a serious note, this has to be the non-sequitur of the year. I mean, how else you can call: 'Dogs are doing it therefore the humans' right to privacy should not be infringed'?
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Monday October 22, @10:14PM
It is not an either/or.
Both of these things are true:
It should not be a "social death penalty" for someone to discover that you sometimes remove your clothing or that you engage in urination.
Violating people's privacy is also, coincidentally, a bad thing.
Look, here is the thing: If film came out via which people learned that I sometimes engage in sex (I am a parent; wouldn't they already know?) or that I pee sometimes (I am not dead from uric acid poisoning; wouldn't they already know?) this would not be a "social death penalty" for me, because I am not all that social to begin with, and because I would pity (not "be terrorized by") the people who believed that there is any "shame" in such normal activities. I would be disturbed by someone's wanting to invade my privacy, sure, but I wouldn't be significantly socially impaired by it.
But if you are a part of a culture where people learning that another person will from time to time pee or have sex is a "social death penalty", I think that in that case problem number ONE is that your culture is seriously screwed up, and a lesser problem is that someone is invading people's privacy.
(Score: 5, Funny) by ikanreed on Monday October 22, @09:03PM (4 children)
I'm pretty sure the 1950s in korea, this was the least of their concerns. Something about that place and those years. Can't put my finger on it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @09:17PM (2 children)
Unfortunately, the North succumbed to the scourge.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday October 22, @09:40PM (1 child)
No it didn't and no it isn't.
The Kim family have set North Korea up to be a medieval kingdom.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @09:45PM
There's the inner party (the lords), and there's the proletariat (the serfs).
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday October 22, @10:04PM
That's wise.
If capturing footage of it causes such an outcry, putting the finger on it is likely to trigger riots.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday October 22, @10:16PM
Given that a staggering variety of cultures are protective of their nude body and their pissing it is probably some instinct with practical purposes. So, recovery will be long.
Personally though I am more afraid of people NEEDING to shoot a movie of a sexual encounter so that one of the parties cannot claim to have been raped afterwards (with current wave "feminists" pushing for a 90 days interval to claim rape even after you "looked like" you enjoyed the act, of course).
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @08:40PM (1 child)
Note to self: hide cameras, facing up, in the street pavement. :P
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @08:44PM
Make sure drones with cameras are flying above them, to distract them from the pavement cameras. ;D
(Score: 4, Funny) by bob_super on Monday October 22, @08:56PM
It looks like South Korean women could benefit from an EMP. We heard you might be willing to help.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by c0lo on Monday October 22, @09:05PM (4 children)
Blame Samsung and their small-digit-nm finFET tech.
Fucking electroniics industry killed agriculture too. I still remember the time when the chips were big and the farmers were doing their best to grow big potatoes. Nowadays... who needs big potatoes when all you see around are microchips?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday October 22, @09:25PM (3 children)
Don't know about today, but a few years back I applied to Caterpillar to program their excavators and other "big iron" equipment. At that time, they all ran on 6509 type 8 bit chips.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday October 22, @09:54PM (1 child)
Didn't we just have an article about the chips needing more salt ? In that one, the potatoes became hash, or something ... I got confused because it was about sex.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 22, @10:07PM
Can't be potatoes, hash is derived from a totally different weed species.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Monday October 22, @09:59PM
The state of the art has changed. They're using Z80s now.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday October 22, @10:06PM (1 child)
My AI driven reconstruction, trained on the contents of al jazeera material.
- schoolboy films schoolgirl that had to piss behind a tree
- schoolgirl cries
al jazeera reports with the aim to show the west corrupt and their social system as the only way for women to feel safe and liberated
- this news piece
No, I'm not paranoid, they just program me that way.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday October 22, @10:17PM
Not even our first article on this topic:
South Koreans Protest Spy Cam Pornography [soylentnews.org]
And some articles in between:
South Korea's spy cam porn epidemic [bbc.com]
Seoul to check public toilets daily for hidden cameras [bbc.com]
