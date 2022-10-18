British astrophysicist Jocelyn Bell Burnell nabbed a $3 million Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, as we learned last month. Bell Burnell won for her 1967 discovery of the fast-spinning neutron stars known as pulsars, and for her five decades of scientific leadership after that epic find.

The rest of the 2019 winners were announced today (Oct. 17), and they include a pioneer in the field of multi-messenger astronomy, gravitational-wave researchers and scientists investigating the nature of gravity and the quantum realm.

Multi-messenger astronomy refers to the use of different types of information to probe the same cosmic object or phenomenon. The field was born last year, when researchers observed the aftermath of an epic neutron-star collision via both electromagnetic radiation and gravitational waves, the ripples in space-time first predicted by Albert Einstein a century ago.

[...] The 2019 Breakthrough Prize features seven $3 million awards — four in life sciences, two in fundamental physics (including the "Special Breakthrough" won by Bell Burnell) and one in mathematics. The six $100,000 "New Horizons" prizes and a $400,000 "Breakthrough Junior Prize" bring the total purse to $22 million. The winners will be honored Nov. 4 during a ceremony at NASA's Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, California, that will be hosted by actor Pierce Brosnan.