posted by chromas on Tuesday October 23, @02:46AM
Why do people stay in unsatisfying romantic relationships? A new study suggests it may be because they view leaving as bad for their partner. The study, being published in the November 2018 issue of the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, explored the possibility that people deciding whether to end a relationship consider not only their own desires but also how much they think their partner wants and needs the relationship to continue.
Study that finds it's not just the investment of time, resources and emotion
[Source]: University of Utah
[Abtract]: How interdependent are stay/leave decisions?[requires js]
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 23, @02:52AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Tuesday October 23, @03:13AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 23, @03:21AM
(Score: 2) by ilPapa on Tuesday October 23, @03:24AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 23, @03:25AM
A romantic relationship is a very complex thing.
I believe many people have unrealistic expectations about such relationships.
Sure, things start out red-hot and you fuck like rabbits and it's all you can think about, but that is a stage and it always ends. What comes after is a much closer approximation of the reality of the situation.
So what defines "satisfaction" ? Obviously the answer will vary from one person to the next, but I believe unrealistic expectations can and do undermine the notion of whether one is "satisfied" or not.
I've been in quite a few romantic relationships and I think once you're past the initial stage described above, things like common goals will come to define whether the relationship is satisfying or not.
Relationships require work and maintenance, like many other complex bits of machinery. I believe most people expect things to just magically work and when that doesn't happen, they consider the relationship a failure. I submit that these people will find themselves in a repeating pattern of failed relationships because the true cause of the failure was the expectation that the relationship would be maintenance-free if it was the "right" relationship. Of course no such relationship exists in the real world. So people get disappointed and they split up because the reality didn't fit the fantasy. Will the fantasy ever come true if you keep trying ? Not likely !
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 23, @03:28AM (4 children)
(Score: 1) by Arik on Tuesday October 23, @03:49AM (3 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 23, @03:56AM (1 child)
(Score: 1) by Arik on Tuesday October 23, @04:17AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 23, @04:01AM
